Did you gentle readers know that “we the people” have a standing army? Actually “we the people” don’t have a standing army. According to The Epoch Times, the feds are the folks that have put together a standing army. Are ya ready for this? The IRS has acquired and stockpiled 4,500 guns and 5 million rounds of ammunition! The Department of Veterans Affairs has purchased 11 million rounds of ammo, along with camouflage uniforms, riot helmets and shields! The Department of Health and Human Resources has acquired 4 million rounds of ammo plus 1,300 guns including five machine guns (for what?).

The Social Security Administration has 800,000 rounds of ammo for their agents. The Environmental Protection Agency owns 600 guns and the Smithsonian now employs 620 armed “special agents.”

So now my question now is… what are they afraid of?

The IRS, under the direction of Uncle Joe, wants 87,000 new agents some of whom will have arrest and firearm authority!

This all sounds sort of warm and fuzzy now, don’t it? It should scare all of us to death regardless of what side of the aisle we eat our peanut butter on.

As a sidebar, I picked on our governor recently for pretending once again that he is firmly in the camp of agriculture.

He had his little “cowboy costume” on right here close to election and was loving the West, the cows, and all that goes with it. He is such a strong supporter of FFA and 4-H. I said on Facebook, “I see where our cow hating governor is at it again. I received a reply from a lady, a liberal for sure, and she barked at me like, ” one time our governor promotes another product one day and you are still crying about it. Grow up and put on your big boy pants!” I apologized to her for getting her upset and suggested she go find a cactus to chew on! Didn’t hear back from her. They are out there. They vote and they vote to the left and are so happy to do so. This will be a tough election here in Colorado and I hope for the best results that agriculture deserves.

By the way, I have lots of calendars available. Jack Hanks, P.O. Box 825, Wellington, CO 80549 or email, onoranch@msn.com .

I bought a new stove last week. It’s a smart stove like everything is these days. Problem is, its smarter than I am so I’ll have to do a little studying on the instructions to see if I will be comfortable with it.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, “remember to play yer cards close to yer vest at all times”, and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.“