I think, gentle readers, if we compared what is going on in our world today to that long car trip we took as children, we can see the frustration in both instances… right? It’s like where are we on our trip right now and when will be getting to our destination?

Well, of course, the answer here is, “it’s undetermined!” Let me make another comparison here. “Say home, stay safe, stay broke, stay concerned, stay on edge and it’s like “what could possibly go wrong here?” Seems to me that so many of us don’t know exactly what to do next, where to go next, and do I have to do this or do that in order to be compliant?

The cow/calf man isn’t sure if he should keep replacement heifers and if so, how many? The rancher might wonder if he should retain ownership of his calf crop or sell them or what? The farmer is wondering if the big “trade deal” with China is ever going to take place. Are we there yet?

What about China? I think everyone, for the most part thinks we should wean ourselves off of China. The way I understand it is that China produces most of our meds and we are extremely dependent on them for our well being. We shouldn’t be. Did you see the news footage of the market place in the city where the virus was supposed to have started? The chopped off head of that big ol’ yeller dog lookin’ right into the camera. Not only bloody, but really creepy. And we want to depend on these folks to be responsible for our meds? Not me pilgrim! See I just didn’t know what I didn’t know and still don’t know what I don’t know. Are we there yet?

Young folks missed their graduation ceremonies, proms, and all the fun stuff that memories are made of at that time in their lives. It ain’t fair. I feel sorry for them. No Greeley Stampede this year, no Country Jam in Grand Junction and most every concert, parade, rodeo, party, wedding and you name it most likely will just not happen. I really wonder if it’s all necessary.

I have my buddies come out once a week for coffee, conversation and desert. This week it was called to my attention that John was having a birthday this weekend. “How old will ya be?” I asked him. “I’ll be 72,” John answered. “Did ya know John had had the COVID virus?” Larry asked. “You did?, that must be where I got it,” I laffed. No joke John had had it and not only that but he didn’t know he had it. He went to the doc with what he thought was the flu or a cold and was running a mild fever. They tested him and sure “nuff” he had the virus. John says it weren’t no big deal he was over it fairly quickly and wouldn’t have known he had it if he hadn’t been tested. Are we there yet? What a revolting and confusing time we are all going through.

By the way, I think that borrowing money from China would be like borrowing money from your step-sister to take her best friend out on a date. That’s all, are we there yet?

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, maintain your dignity, your sense of purpose and most of all your sense of humor and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖