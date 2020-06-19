Boot camp or cow camp?

Gentle readers, I can’t decide if I am madder than I am sad! I know I am alarmed at what is happening in our AMERICA!

I was thinking that maybe we need to reinstate the draft and give the person one year at cow camp or 18 months of boot camp. There is no discipline in too many of these young folks ranting and raving and just being mostly obnoxious. They are sheep. “Hey, lets go do what the other sheep are doing!” Lets raise hell, scream and holler, spit on the police and throw things at them. What? One of my friends got hit with a rubber bullet and they sprayed tear gas on us!” How ruthless is that?

After watchin’ the news last night and seeing where the anarchists had taken over six blocks of Seattle and are calling it THEIR territory, I thought it time to drag out the Bushmaster 223 and reintroduce myself to how it all works. I saw where some of the ANTIFA folks were packing some AK47s and I believe they meant to send us all a message. I got it. There were a lot of politicians that got it too and ran for the hills. Like their mayor said, “I don’t know anything about it!” Kiddos, it’s time for us to find our courage and speak up. If not, they will come for you and I and our loved ones. They will request that we get on our knees and show support for social injustice. B.S. I say, B.S. They will ask us to disown our white privilege! White privilege, what a load of crap. Lyndon Johnson did away with that in his administration if there ever was “white privilege.”

I would personally like to see these rebels with heads full of mush from their teachers, packed off to a big cow camp in the mountains and make them work at the point of a gun if necessary until they realized how good AMERICA really is to them and for them. Boot camp would be just as good for those necessary lessons about freedom, respect for law and order and all that goes with it. They need a good slap across the face. I saw on Facebook where one rebel walked down the police line until he found a small in stature, police officer. This fella was big! He reached and grabbed the officer’s gun and as a result the cop punched him in the nose so fast he ran backwards holding his nose and then ran away. Big tough guy indeed.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Pull quote.”

As far as “flyover country,” we will be considered hicks, infidels and unable to know what is really happening before it’s too late. Let me tell ya, us folks in the “middle of nowhere,” happen to “know where” we are and how to take care of ourselves. BRING IT!

Truth is, I am at a loss to admit there are so many cowards in our politicians these days. What a bunch of wimps. Those of you who wish to do away with the police, here is my answer. I know, let’s do away with all the police in your neighborhood for 90 days and see how well off you are at the end. Hummmmm? I don’t really know what else I can say but stand up, never back up or back down. Say what you mean and mean what you say. That’s what it’s gonna’ take to restore peace and order.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, say your prayers, and keep yer pistol cocked, and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖