Gentle readers, unless you live in a cave with no Blue Bell ice cream, you have heard something or other about this thing called, “cancel culture.” Well, by golly, we just happen to have some of that right here in our beautiful state of Colorado. It appears that just maybe it started in the governor’s office. That’s my guess anyway.

What is it? Well, it seems to be a well organized small group of “nay sayers” that want to remove all ranchers from our state. Now, the way I see it, is anyone who raises an animal for consumption in Colorado needs to be canceled! Wait a minute here. You mean no more cows in Colorado and that means no more cowboys? Holy smoke pilgrim. You can’t have a state like Colorado with no cowboys. It just ain’t right! No more cowboys means no more horses, right? No more wild horses? Why not, lets all be fair here. Guess what? No more dairy cows means no more yogurt, no more ice cream, no more coffee mate, no more milk and on and on we go. That just don’t sound right to me. I reckon it is what it is. I spect you can keep your lamas, right? I bet you didn’t know that I got relieved from my job announcing the Wellington Fourth Of July parade because I asked a young lady leading a lama, if they taste like chicken? I know, I know I shouldn’t have done that, but being a cartoonist, you know how we are! But see, no more pigs, no bacon, no pork chops. That’s sinful! Of course these morons should know that they aren’t gonna’ get rid of cows and cowboys and horses and all the other animals here in Colorado. No way!

I have noticed the last couple of years that these “cancel culture” folks are trying to get rid of white men. Do you believe that? Yep, if you have paid any attention to television ads in the last two to three years, you see very few white guys in these ads. Silently but surely out of sight is out of mind. I mean after all white guys have, according to the cancel culture crowd have purty much made a mess out of the good ol’ USA. Where do these folks come from? White folks are the predominately portion of folks that live here in the USA and they think that they are just gonna’ cancel us out. We won’t be here anymore? THAT’S STUPID!

It’s my understanding that little kids in school in some areas of this country are being taught that story line about white men being so ruthless and, well, just plain bad and have always been that way. Hummm… Lewis and Clark were white men. George Washington was a white man as well as Uncle Abe. Audie Murphy was a white man and the most decorated soldier in World War 11. Oh, and then there was John Kennedy and Joel McCrey, Randolf Scott, John Wayne, and Ronald Regan. All white guys and yes, many, many blacks and Hispanics contributed to the country that has always been a shinning light for the world. Why do you think the world is beating a path to our country? We just have to ignore these idiots that spring up from who knows where and get on with making America Great Again! Enough said, I rest my case.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and remember this quote from the King James Bible, “am I therefore become your enemy because I tell you the truth?” Galatians 4: 16. I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.