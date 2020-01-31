Aw yes, change is a constant occurrence, sometimes welcome, sometimes not so.

Like those sparrows I noticed out the kitchen window hopping in and out of the bird house in the back yard. What are they doin’? They surely don’t think it’s spring already? Looking across those 3 foot drifts in the yard left after the Thanksgiving storm, “naw, ain’t no way”! Way?

Who knows what the weather is going to do as it changes almost from day to day this time of year. I will know when spring is here because the cottonwood trees down in the creek will begin to leaf out and that’s usually in May.

You and I change every day even though we may not notice it happening. We may be looking better or maybe not.

“Not” in my case. I see my dad aging before my eyes every morning. That’s okay. That’s the way it is supposed to be. When the time comes for me to get off this planet and make more room for my grandkids and their kids, “let’s git’er done!” I know as I have gotten older my attitude has changed about a lot of things. I am more tolerant of some things and less of others.

I am less tolerant of the usual “crap” we see in today’s politics! I have a hard time wondering why everybody doesn’t feel the same way as I do. That’s what we call “gettin’ old.” I watch other seniors coming and going and sometimes wonder if they are younger or older than ol’ Mad Jack. That’s a little petty and I am aware of it, however, I think that’s what a lot of us “golden agers” do. We compare our age to others around us. It used to be we would hum and haw when it came to discussing our age and now I don’t mind at all. It’s like a cartoon I did once of ol’ Grandpa when asked by a young cutie, “how old are you anyway”? He replies, “I’m older than I was yesterday and younger than I’m gonna’ be.”

At some point and time, I’m hopin’ that a certain group of folks will stop running around screaming’ “THE SKY IS FALLING, THE SKY IS FALLING!” I‘ll tell ya what has been falling is lizards down in Florida. Yep, it’s gotten so cold down there that the lizards are falling out of trees because the cold has put them into a deep sleep and they won’t recover until the sun warms them up. HOW’S THAT FOR GLOBAL WARMING? Oh well, I just had to throw that in to make a point about change being a constant occurrence.

Who knows what will happen today, tomorrow or next week. It all sort of sounds exciting, don’t it? I know I get out of bed every morning wondering what the day will bring.

Yesterday in the mail I got a notice from a company that leases my land for oil and gas production that the county is wanting to come out with new and more regulations as far as oil and gas development occurs.” We don’t want that nasty oil and gas revenue in THIS county, no way.” However, our governor was quoted as to how happy he was that we now had a pack of wolves for sure living in our state!! Yep, ain’t we lucky?

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, and do yer best to ignore ignorance when challenged with it, be calm, be strong, be sure and for sure BE AMERICAN!! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖