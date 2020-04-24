Dang it all! We just broke two records this week for the lowest (coldest) nighttime temps since the 1930s. There ya have it, gentle readers, that cotton pickin’ global warming (climate change) again. I am so frustrated as to how we are ever going to resolve the fact that it’s getting hotter when it’s actually gettin’ colder? Go figure.

Dang it all! It appears that this nasty virus that has caused so much damage, fear, sleepless nights and loss of toilet paper may be showing signs of reaching a point where we can get back on the job in a lot of areas of our economy!

Dang it all! The president has been trying to encourage us to have faith, encourage one another and for sure, be ready to reopen this economy and despite all of the negative news coverage, it just may happen.

Don’t it just gall ya, gentle readers, when you begin to think that there could be light at the end of the tunnel, and sure “nuff,” ya see a small blinking glow down at the far end? I think maybe by now you have seen what I’ve been tryin’ to unpack for you with these comments. Makes me wonder who put the stupid juice in the water coolers of so many of these so-called news media experts. They are trying so hard, so very hard to put our president in a negative light because they dislike him so much. I am not crazy about Nancy and Chuck (Ken and Barbie), but you haven’t seen me undress them and point out every flaw, mole and wrinkle have you? Of course not! I’m just not that guy. Today I watched a young female reporter do her very best to try and rattle Mr. Trump by asking the same stupid question over and over and yet he was polite for the most part and reminded her she was with CNN and therefore was on the losing side! I don’t know where he finds the resolve to deal with such rude, arrogant, self-centered, glory seeking whatever?

I think we have been on quite the adventure as dismal as it has been and at the same time quite assuring to see so many folks trying to do their part and share in it all! It takes many times for issues like this to bring most of us into the same camp to spread our blankets and fire up the pipe. Just the same, I reckon things will go back to the way they were when it is all resolved. Maybe, maybe not. This may have cleared some folks sinuses to the point they can see beyond their nose. Just sayin’ sorta scary to see how the government gained control of us!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, and remember some folks can’t see no higher than the steam from their own pot of stew!

I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. And again, this publication may or may not share my opinions. ❖