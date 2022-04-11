Dependency

I suspect gentle readers, if you are anything like me, you get REALLY tired of having some group or whomever always advising you on “how to do this correctly, or how to do that correctly.” Am I right? Our society has become such a dependent bunch of sheep that we just up and go and do what we are told. No, not you and I, but too many around us. The very first thing we are told is to “be fearful.” Yep, that works every time. Alarm folks, make them anxious and somewhat worried and you got’um! Floss your teeth this way. Use this type of toothbrush and this brand of toothpaste. Don’t go outside unless your skin is covered from the harmful rays of the sun. This paradise on the ocean is inexpensive, there is something to do for the whole family. You can lay out in the sun and get that white skin tanned and you will feel so much better and look so much younger. Use this hair gel, apply it in this manner and you will look as if you have a full head of hair when you go out to party. This brand of jeans, blah, blah blah, and on and on we go.

It actually works. It does! We get our little mushy brains bombarded with all of that on a daily basis and like sheep, you go where you are herded. That is unless you are on a tractor in the field, milking cows in the dairy or a’horseback in the “boonies.” Now I have spent a “lot” of time prowling through the pastures alone looking for any problem that might have occurred or is occurring with the livestock that were in my charge. I always depended on my gear being in good shape and my “hoss” being able to do his job without issues. Of course, it didn’t always work out that way. Like the time my pony had to jump to get over the top of a ridge line coming up out of a deep ravine. My girt popped and in the dirt I lay wondering what had happened. Fortunately for me I was riding an old saddle with no back cinch. If I had had a back cinch on, it would have been a pretty good wreck. If I had to rope a yearling or a cow and tie it down so I could doctor it, I depended on my tie being good enough that the beast wouldn’t come untied and attack me or try and run off with my horse attached to them. Been there and done that. Yup, I have and it’s not fun chasing the critters down and having to start over.

The point is, most folks like me and you have acquired enough confidence over the years through our experiences that we depend on ourselves to get it right and doing “it,” whatever “it” is, our way without instruction from someone who hasn’t been there, done that!

I see this country of ours headed off in the weeds. Are you kiddin’ me? Elementary and younger kids having their little brains filled with sexual related MUSH! No one has that right to kidnap your child’s thinking on such subjects, period. I witnessed teachers of 5- and 6-year-old children almost “giddy” because they were able to get in those little kid’s heads at such a young age. I reckon I could rant and rave for a long time here but I won’t.

Nope, I’ll just encourage you to do what you believe is best for you and yours without input from some “goober” who thinks they have all the answers,’ cause friend, THEY DON’T!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, remember tomorrow makes no promises at all, you are IT, take care of business and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.