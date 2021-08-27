I have to tell ya, gentle readers, I wanted to duck and run that cold morning on Lake Merrideth when that feller yelled at me, “THOSE ARE MY DECOYS”!!. Sure ’nuff, I was about to unload that double barrel 12 gage on his decoys that I was certain were real Mallards. I slinked back into the willows and salt cedars and went to the house.

Today, with all that is going on in the world in Afghanistan, and here on the home front, one might just want to sit down and reflect on the important things that are near and dear to us. You might find the occasion where you do indeed want to duck and run. I worry about the little ones in school and especially the ones that are scared and uncertain as to what will happen to them if they don’t wear their mask at the time.

I passed by the elementary school on my way home from coffee and the little ones were out on the playground. There were those few that felt it necessary to have their mask on.

Dangedif you do and danged if you don’t. Seems we can’t get a straight answer or at least one we can feel is appropriate for our particular situation. I think the truth is, NOBODY has enough information that they can honestly share as the TRUTH! Our country is on “unsteady legs,” right now much as a day old colt or newborn calf. We wonder if we should duck and run, stand and fight, or wait and see. What do you think? I’ll have to think a little more about it all. My problem is I keep telling myself that I am just having a bad dream, right? Sure, I’ll eventually wake up and things will be back to normal again.

I hear the other day where they (don’t know for sure who they are) want to start getting children as young as 4, 5 and 6 into a sex education program. They will take baby steps and bring them to the point where by 11 or 12 they should be comfortable having sex. WHAT?!!! Of course, if that happens mom and dad will have no real place in their lives as in the past. It’s an effort to destroy the family and there are other programs in place as I write to accomplish the same thing. It’s insane, it’s unAmerican, it’s scary and we had DAMN WELL NOT LET IT HAPPEN! Duck and run, don’t think so, not this time, not this time.

I know we are all concerned about our present situation in this country. I see folks in Afghanistan jerking down the Taliban flag and proudly waving their country’s flag. Some have been shot by the Taliban for doing so, but they did it just the same. I see a lesson for Americans that maybe we should find the courage those folks display.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, let’s find our way to the battlefield, and I’ll c. y’all there, all y’all.