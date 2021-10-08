Genetically modified humans

Hitler tried to produce a super race of white people to server under him. Modified editing of humans and animals goes back a long way. First, let me say that GMO when it comes to the production of our food crops has to be the most MISUNDERSTOOD process by the general public. We have to do a better job of educating the folks that buy our products. We crossbreed livestock to get hybrid vigor and traits we believe will make our end product superior to what it would have been if we hadn’t bred that way. We do the same to our crops in pollination to produce a better and more profitable outcome.

Here is what disturbs me. I have recently come across a couple of programs on the “telly” that deal with taking DNA from livestock and trying to incorporate it into humans and visa versa. This has been going on for a long time. What is the deal? We are going to make our cows smarter or humans grow another leg or more hair? Of course not.

The Chinese recently tried to modify some embryos with foreign DNA and the result was they developed a fatal blood disorder. Win a few, lose a few. Seems those guys are three jumps ahead of us on almost everything except human rights. I think God most likely made us the way he wanted us to be. Ah,… but then one would say, “yes Mad Jack, but he gave us the knowledge to improve and experiment with his original design.

I can see points to both of those, however, I can take you back thousands of years when there were illustrations of “half man, half horse.” You have seen all of those in various material over the years. I can see a “half man, half horse” walking into a car dealership wanting a Ford Bronco and a 50 pound bag of sweet feed to close the deal. You can see that, can’t you? NOT!

Isn’t this world crazy enough without folks trying to screw it up any more? Nope, I think not Charlie Brown, my head seems to rattle a little more each day.

I recently saw on the “telly” where the chief of police in Durango, Colo., was chasing an escaped convict across the Animas River right there in town. The escaped outlaw was wearing nothing but his boxers. Want to know what he was charged with?

Are ya ready? Here it comes… he was in jail because he was caught and charged with sexual abuse of a horse at the local fairgrounds! I ain’t kiddin’, that’s a fact Jack.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and while in the farm and ranch store if you notice anyone munching on “doggie treats or sweet feed,” keep yer distance and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.