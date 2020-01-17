Last week, gentle readers, I went to the big box store and bought me a new recliner. It’s a little bulky, too expensive and has a remote control, but doesn’t everything now a days?

While drinking my morning coffee I began to have an assortment of thoughts makin’ tracks through my brain. Like, I’m not sure this new chair is what I thought it would be. A little buyer’s remorse … hummmm?

I need to get out on the tractor and try to move more snow out of the way. Yep, still got sizable drifts from the Thanksgiving storm.

I witnessed on the news last night where a pack of six grey wolves were spotted in Moffett County in the area of a new elk kill. You betcha’ Little Beaver, the wolves are here and there is going to be an upcoming vote to see if we want to keep them here and add more. These are not good tracks that are being made. You know how that vote will turn out. It would be okay if we could have fake wolves, like fake meat and fake news hummm?

“You betcha’ Little Beaver, the wolves are here and there is going to be an upcoming vote to see if we want to keep them here and add more.”

Another track that crossed my mind was tax season will be upon me before I can say “thisain’tfair-iaintgonna’takeitanymore!!!

Ah, but I will take it some more just as you will.

I thought about me trying on a pair of my soft comfortable cowboy boots just the other day. Couldn’t get it done as my recently injured foot will not bend down far enough to get past the boot top and into the foot. It might be because I have a 6-inch metal plate with nine screws attached to my leg and then the ankle. That could be it! I know what I can do, I can have zippers put down the sides of my boots and just unzip and slip them on. That ain’t the cowboy way, but it sure may have to be that way.

Another troubling track stirring up dust in my brain is all the hoopla of us taking out a terrorist that had killed over 600 Americans and had plans to kill more when we left him in little pieces along side the roadway.

It was hard for me to realize that folks that want to be our next president seemed to be horrified at that.

They didn’t mind when Obama took out Osama.

I am looking forward to a wonderful 2020 as 2019 was somewhat of a problem for me at times. The political scene will be interesting to observe as in watching cartoons when we were small children.

I did have a pleasant track and that is finding me an old man’s horse this next spring and spring ain’t that far away. I wouldn’t have been able to take care of horses very well this year with all the big drifts around the corrals and they being so hard and slick.

Okay, I reckon that’s it for this briefing, be sure to plan your work and work your plan, be kind to your children and dogs and yes, your mother-in-law!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. Oh and make tracks that don’t blow out! ❖