Gentle readers, it’s seldom that I even think about writing a poem. Reason being, I’m not skilled like some others I know when it comes to rhyme and meter. Just the same I felt inspired to put this one together ‘cause I thought it was cute, so here we go.

MY GREATEST FEAR

I was raised out on the prairie bare,

a badger den close by and rattlers sunning there!

I grew up on cactus, yucca and Jackrabbits I ate raw.

A she wolf was my momma and I never knew my pa.

Never shaved my whiskers and bathed once in the spring.

On any moon lite night if ya listened you could hear me sing.

Never met a man, any man that caused me any kind of fear,

fer I was the toughest man I ever knew be they far or near!

I drank my water from cow tracks, slept in a pile of rocks,

never had my hoof in a shoe, never seen a pair of socks!

When I went to town I could part the sidewalk like Moses did the Red Sea,

all it took was one good look at ol’ ugly, smelly me!

Even for the toughest of men, Father Time marches on.

I settled down, mellowed somewhat and more gentle seeds I had sown.

Married a gal that thought she could see some promise there,

made me bathe, brush my teeth and even cut my hair.

We even had kids and it made me pert near forget

‘bout the wolf pack, windy prairie, rattlers and the whole bit.

but I never told ya about my life’s toughest trial

when I was set upon by a three year old child!

Yep, my granddaughter she was and determined

ya just don’t know!

She had me plumb shakin’ when she insisted on

painting my fingernails and my toes!

A mans gotta’ do what a mans gotta’ do’

there weren’t no way to escape even if

I had wanted to.

I closed my eyes, took a deep breath and sighed

when I was sure she was done!

I AM the toughest man I ever knew and man,

that was some kind of awesome FUN!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, don’t drink to many Coronas, silly ain’t it? and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖