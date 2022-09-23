When I reference “my kind of horse,” that’s exactly the type of pony I always enjoyed riding. Your type of horse may be totally different and there is no doubt, gentle reader, some of you are going to disagree with me.

I know that for a fact because there are those of you who have more “horse savvy” than I. The reason I say that is because I see and have for many years, what I call “peanut rollers.” You know, those ponies that have their nose almost in the ground when they travel. To me, THAT JUST AIN’T RIGHT! To me that does not seem like a natural position that a horse, and I don’t care what kind of horse it is, should be traveling. See, I told ya so. There are some at this moment thinking, “that Mad Jack, just does not know what he’s talking about.” I will tell ya what I do know. I know that If I went to the pasture on that big historic LX Ranch at Amarillo on a horse that had his nose on the ground, that nose would be full of cactus, thorns or whatever, and he would be lucky if he wasn’t snake bit in the process. Yes, I understand that these are arena horses we are talking about.

The kind you race into the arena, slam on the brakes to see how far he (she) can slide, then you spin them around about 26 times both ways and then you take off again with their nose in the dirt. I get it, but then again, I don’t get it.

I always wanted a horse that traveled with his head out in front of him and not on the ground or up in the air. I hated horses that were “head slingin’,” walled eyed, chompin’ on the bits all the way. That kind of horse never could travel in a straight line and they would wear you out. I never owned one like that for very long.

They might be a great pasture roping horse, but when a horse carries his head that high it’s hard to rope over him with any confidence at all. I never liked to have to be on an outside horse with his head tied down.

If they ever stumble and almost go down, THEY ARE GOING TO GO DOWN! Yep, for sure there is no way they can regain their feet and stay up. Of course, once again, we are talking about my opinion on issues like this.

I like that hoss that can travel with his head in a straight line and watches where we are going. I hate that ol’ stumbling horse that can’t seem to keep his feet under him.

I think you know that I have been on a good many ponies in the last 50 some years and I have had horses run off with me, buck me off, rear up and fall over with me, try and knock me off under a tree and so on and so on. Had one that couldn’t swim or didn’t want to learn in a bad situation. So, as the old cowboy sez, “been there, done that!“ By the way, we had one on the ranch that wouldn’t move a muscle if he didn’t want to. It didn’t matter what you did to him, “I AIN’T MOVIN’,” and he didn’t. Of course he was gone in a couple of days.

If you watch some of the old westerns on the “telly,” I want you to take note of something. Randolf Scott and Audie Murphy, I don’t believe, ever rode a horse that wasn’t a prancin’, head slingin’ fool. Maybe that’s what the movies required back in the day, but it drove me crazy. I am thinking, “is that the best they can do when it comes to horses for their stars?” Oh well, times is a changin’ and sometimes I have a hard time going along for the ride. For you educated horse folks that show horses and travel with them and have a huge investment in what you are doing. Pay me no mind. I am just an old cowboy with an old cowboy’s opinion.

By the way, some of these head slingin’, snot blowin, bit chompin’ horses closely resemble some of our politicians, don’t ya think?

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, “it is no more difficult to be in two different places than it is to come back from some place you ain’t never been!” (Will Rogers). I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.

