Gentle readers, we all have random thoughts. We have them every day and just don’t really think about them much any more until we watch or hear the latest news. I have been thinking this Thursday in February that I’m dang tired of wind and cold. I’m tired of winter as I’m gettin’ a bad case of cabin fever. I have found myself not wanting to get outside to do much of anything. I know winter is on the downside with only six or so weeks left of getting nasty weather. March here in Colorado is one of our snowiest months. I hope it ain’t so this time around.

I found myself watching the recent political debates. Don’t know how I got drawn into that circus, but there I was just the same watching adults act like third graders at recess. My, my, I was dumbfounded and alarmed to say the least. Crazy Bernie and Bumbling Biden seem to be the main actors and then we have to toss in the billionaire from New York. Geeezzz, what a personality that hombre has. Howdy Doodie could take him in a debate, at least in my opinion. How many of you moderate middle of the road democrats would consider voting for the “Burn?” Scares me that should he get the nomination he will fill his cabinet with the likes of “those radical America hating socialists!”

I am on the down side of this bout with pneumonia but I have to tell ya that it’s about to drive me crazy with all of the nose blowing and coughing I’m subjected to every day. The doc says it could go on for weeks! How fun is that?

Is the coronavirus as scary as the media is trying to make it out to be? I’m sure that the “Donald” and global warming caused it in the first place! What a time to be on this earth! Anybody for the good ol’ days? Beaver Cleaver, Mary Tyler Moore, Hee Haw, and The Beverly Hillbillies made for some good watching without trying to convince us to take one side or the other of an issue. I know, I know, I’m just an old “waddie” venting because my time has passed for the most part and I don’t feel as though I’m relevant any more, or am I?

“Pull quote.”

I am excited as spring will be approaching soon and the grass will green and the song birds will begin to return to the ONO. I have been offered a nice registered horse free should I decide to take her. I will go ride her sometime when the weather is more settled and see how we get along. There are some really nice folks out there. Thank you Mike and Linda. Our random thoughts are what keeps the wheels greased so think on my children and enjoy the days ahead.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and remember “today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday and always will be!” I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖