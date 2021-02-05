Well, gentle readers, how do we know what is real anymore? I was thinking about all the youngsters and their dads involved in constantly playing video games when time permits. Me thinks those games are so inviting because you can be a hero of sorts, I suppose if your games man ship is up to par. Yep, if you conquer whatever it is that particular game puts forth, “you da man.”

Problem is, it ain’t real. You are not a super hero, only a legend in your own mind. Sure, I reckon you can brag to whomever that plays the same game how well you did, but it is of no value. It would sort of be like buying a colt to break and getting him far enough along where he is packin’ a saddle and you’ve ridden him around the pen or arena a few times without incident. Makes for purty good cafe talk when you start braggin’ a little about your bronc breaking abilities. Then you have your buddies stop by to see you in action when you mount up for, let’s say, the fourth time. Guess what the ol’ colt breaks in half cause he’s already grown tired of your little game and he puts you up high enough to where you can see Lamar, Colo. They do that some times when they figure out it’s getting to be work and they ain’t a’ likin’ it. Reality has set in. You really ain’t all that good at starting colts as you thought you were.

We live in a time when it’s hard to know what is real and what is not. We’ve heard it said that, “repeat something often enough and it becomes real.” NOT! I heard on the telly just yesterday that we could have a REALITY CZAR in the near future. You know we really ain’t all that smart according to some folks that sort of look down on us. Therefore, we will need someone in the government to help guide us along. If he says something is true, well, by golly, you can just take that to the bank, now can’t you? To tell ya the TRUTH I’m purt near sick of the way our future is shaping up.

The organization of Black Lives Matter may be in many of our school’s educational programs. What a farce. Young kids so desperately want a cause to believe in that will change the world. Black live’s matter, but not the rancher from Idaho, Levoy Finicum, who was shot and killed by an FBI agent while trying to get to the local sheriff’s office to file a complaint. It was an ambush pure and simple and they wanted to send a message to some of the local folks, “don’t mess with the local government. (an issue to take up at a later date).

I think with the virus and all, too many have too much time on their hands and are ripe to start believing too much of what they are being fed. I suppose reality is what you want it to be at that moment. Too many times we are dead wrong and realize we have been duped. I am guilty of some of that in my horse trading as of late, but again, that’s another story for another time. If you are like me, you believe what you want to believe and later have to admit you were just flat wrong.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, “the truth is, everyone is going to hurt you, you just have to find the ones worth suffering for,” (Range Magazine winter 2020), I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.