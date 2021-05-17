Gentle readers, there have not been too many places that I have lived that there was not a train within hearing distance.

You get used to that rumble and especially the whistle. At present, the ONO Ranch is just a mile west of the railroad that runs from Cheyenne to Denver and that train has a busy schedule and I may not even be aware that it is passing. I do, however, like to hear it on those cold winter nights off in the distance with the house all closed up. Don’t know what it isabout a lonesome whistle on a cold winter night makes me appreciate my comfortable bed and warm house. I just like it!

I ‘m not quite sure why grown men will fill up their basement with little tiny towns, train tracks, train stations and all the trimmings that accommodate such a situation as that. I reckon it’s whatever trips your trigger. Too me, it would be like me getting those little plastic horses and cowboys that snap on their back and playing “rancher”. I did that when I was seven to ten years of age and have a wonderful fantasy about what I wanted to be when I grew up. It was fun. Makes me think about Peyton Manning and his little (big) town with all the different folks that make up his insurance fantasy that he subjects himself to in those television commercials. I’m sure it’s okay to live in a fantasy if one chooses. If it makes life okay for you and you are not hurting anyone by neglecting them, why not?

The train that runs from Durango, Colorado, to Silverton really takes a lot of folks back to a place in time that they seem to want to be, even if it’s temporarily and they are subjected to all that heavy black smoke. By golly, that’s just part of it and that’s the way it used to be. We can’t go back in time in our minds and have current “goodies” when they weren’t available way back when. There have been certain times when I have been out working in the pasture or around the place and it’s been really quiet and all of a sudden, I hear that whistle and the rumble of the tracks and it’s like a child with pent up energy has come out to play. That also is a pleasant feeling for me. I have neighbors that live right next to the tracks in various locations and I often wonder how you can remain asleep when that train comes roaring past and rattles all of your windows and such. At one time when we lived in Loveland, Colorado, for a few years, we had a track just a block away and it took me a few months to get used to the comings and goings of that train at all hours. However, I don’t think that it was any harder to accept than it was to listen to a couple of pens or freshly weaned calves right outside of your bedroom window or their mommas bawlin’ all night for several nights. When they quit bawlin’ was usually when I had trouble getting back to sleep.

Please, if you have model trains and enjoy them, pay me no mind as my girl cousins had me playing with dolls when I was a button. I don’t remember if I liked it or not, but I did like my cousins and I’m sure I would have rather been playing “cowboys and can I say Indians”?

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and remember that war does not determine who is right, only who is LEFT! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.