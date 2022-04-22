Gentle readers, that little incident was maybe not so little. Depends on who you talk to. If you are talking to me, I say it was a BIG DEAL. Now, here’s the deal. I got up at 1 a.m. to go pee and didn’t turn on the lamp by my bed. After I got out of bed I just decided to take a flying leap into the heavy night stand where the lamp was sitting. The lamp I didn’t turn on. Big crash, two broken ribs and one lung slightly pierced!

So there ya go. Of course as I sat on the floor feeling like I had been hit by a ragin’ bull, I didn’t know if I was really hurt or not. After a few minutes of whining (to myself), I made it to the bathroom and did my little job. I cannot tell you how bad I was hurting. Well, I could, but it makes no difference at this point. I got back in bed determined to just sleep it off. Nope, I could not find a way to get half way comfortable. Made it to my easy chair and sat down to rest. Finally, I called an ambulance and got them on their way. The volunteer fire department showed up first with a big fire truck to keep me alive until first responders got there. Great guys all of them. As last I was in the back of the “meat wagon” on my way to the hospital some 30 miles away. Now, if you think riding in the back of an ambulance lying on your back with two broken ribs is a “comfy” ride you ain’t never been there. Those wagons are a rough ride but I was more than glad to be there.

Finally got through the ER and into a room for the day. I had seen one doctor and several nurses and of course that was just the beginning. I only stayed for that one day but informed them I was GOING HOME at the end of the day. They don’t like that kind of messaging at all! Let me see… I had a cat scan, a sonogram, a test to see if I was anywhere as dumb as I looked. I had a story read to me and then I had to tell the story back to them. They were determined that I had a heart issue and lost my mind when I got out of bed and so then, I blacked out and had my little “wreck.” It didn’t happen like that I told them over and over again.

Heck, you know how it is once they get you in there, it’s every 10 minutes, “what day is it?” ” What is your birthdate?”

They go on and want to know things like, “what state do you live in?” And so it goes the rest of the day. You couldn’t catch a nap ever. I tried countless times. I finally told them, “hey, I have been up since 1 a.m. and I’m exhaused so I may not be a sharp as you would like.

At 5 p.m. they came in reluctantly with my discharge papers and let me go. My daughter, Sunni was there to take me home. I got home, sat down in my easy chair and slept for five straight hours without waking one time. I then went to bed for another seven hours of sleep. Sleeping with broken ribs is uncomfortable but Pilgrim, I was so tired I made it work just fine. Here I sit at the computer very sore but determined to get back to normal as soon as possible.

I will tell you that the staff, all doctors, ( four in all ), nurses and whomever came in contact with me were SUPER nice and certainly knew their job. Kuddos for all of them. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, remember when you get old, YOU ARE OLD! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.

If you would like to send Mad Jack a get well note, he can be reached at onoranch@msn.com .