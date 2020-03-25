It seems Karma has come to visit. By that I mean, gentle readers, that in the past I have poked fun at folks that get excited over what I believed to be nonsense, and ran around shouting “THE SKY IS FALLING, THE SKY IS FALLING”! Well guess what?

I believe for sure the sky is falling for so many Americans out there that are victims of coronavirus.

I went last night to buy a few groceries and had hoped to find eggs and toilet paper. Not to be. I went again this morning and hoped maybe they received a shipment last night. Not to be. In fact I was told there would be no shipments of toilet paper

in the near future. WHAT? For a brief moment I thought I was living in a third world country looking at all of the empty shelves up and down the isles.

Support Local Journalism Donate

I am fine and will be fine and so will a good many of you, but there will be a large portion of our population that won’t be fine. When the government shuts down most of industry and tells us to shelter in place and don’t do this and don’t do that

and go here and don’t go there, it causes me great concern for folks that will and are being devastated by this.

I will be 80 in a few weeks. I have had a serious sinus infection, pneumonia and now another serious sinus infection so I should be at risk. I don’t feel at risk. Actually, I feel purty darn good. My point is this: when we weigh the horrendous devastation that many families are going to endure by having to follow government guidelines opposed to a few more old folks like myself dying from this virus, how does that measure up? I understand that there are a good many folks with cancer and other life threatening diseases that we have to be very concerned about. My brother has a grandson in such a condition and it’s very troubling.

The citizens have fallen victim to panic and for good reason. Personally, I think the odds of us being able to function at some reasonable level is to open the schools, the eating establishments, and go about our business as usual but with great

caution as to not put any more folks at risk than necessary. I think the government has an opportunity to take control of our lives and most of what has been done will certainly help to some degree. Where does it end? “If things don’t start pickin’ up, folks are goin’ to start pickin’ up things”! I can see the crime rate soaring if we can’t find a way to help those that are really gonna’ need it. A thousand bucks? How far is that going to go? How many folks are going to stand in line at the unemployment office, sign up for work (you have to take any job you can do) or go in every day and check the board to see what’s available? They send you a meager check if you qualify and that will help some.

I tell ya folks, my heart goes out to you. I know this will end but at what cost? Our government says, “we will all get through this together”! I tell ya what, let’s not pay politicians one red dime until this is settled — how about that?

That’s just my opinion gentle readers, I want the very best for us all but the future looks really SCARY to me at this moment.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion as well as your supply of ammo, be aware, very aware, and do the best you can with what you got! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.