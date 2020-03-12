Those irritating robo calls

Boy howdy, I am about to get a gut full of folks that don’t know me, bothering me all day long! Gentle readers, I thought we had gotten a handle on receiving so many of these useless, worthless, irritating robo calls. I had NINE, YEP NINE yesterday and three so far this morning. As hard as I may try I find time and time again that I am NOT A PATIENT MAN! Patience or the lack of it, is one of the many chinks in my armor. It’s gotten better from time to time depending on what I’m confronted with, but not near as good as I would have it to be.

For the life of me I do not understand the math. If there are 300 something million folks in our country, that equates to maybe 100 and something million households, right? So how in the world do these morons manage to call that many folks a half dozen times a day? Hummmm?

I get mad! I don’t mind tellin’ ya, this old cowboy gets mad when I realize how much of my time is wasted just listening to that aggravating ring over and over. There have been times I just jerked the phone off the holder and bellered some ugly statement that showed how immature I can be. One time I waited until I got a real female on the phone and she began to read off her canned speech. I hollered,” LADY, PLEASE WAIT, PLEASE. IF YOU ARE LOOKIN’ FOR A DATE YA GOT THE RIGHT NUMBER, IF NOT PLEASE HANG UP!”

She hung up. The problem is there is never a real person on the phone most of the time and when I found myself talkin’ back to the recording, I realized what a red neck I really was! Enough said. I don’t answer the phone anymore, at least not my land line. I just let the recording take over and then rewind it when it’s all said and done.

I can understand road rage being what it is on occasion for folks that are stressed out and some idiot cuts them off in traffic and almost causes an accident. I have been there and so have you and it’s hard not to want to punish them in some way or another. Of course, that can get you killed. Happens every day. I will admit to having a short fuse at times and I have to be really careful not to stick a match to it. Problem is, old folks don’t really care as much as we would if we were younger. We find ourselves not prone to tolerating as much crap as we would when we were younger. So goes life. Over coffee this morning with my “buds” the comment was made that we all learned a lot these past two years how vile and selfish and demanding some folks can be when someone does not accommodate their every desire! The future looks exciting, scary, and somewhat dangerous for our republic the way I see it. We’ll just have to do what is called for when called upon!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, remember patience is a virtue and so is a good sense of humor! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all! ❖