Today’s news

Well, by golly gentle readers, all of the hardware is out of my leg and at present, I believe I made the right decision. I had a little problem of having to go back to get the dressing changed because of excessive bleeding.

Right now, I am going to take the bandage off tomorrow and use a little soap and water to clean it up. If no bleeding, I will be good to go without anything other than a checkup in a few days and get the stitches out later.

I was pleased to have had some nurses that were user friendly to old cowboys. They had me so pumped up I thought I was back in the saddle again. They were very nice and treated me special, or so it seemed. I don’t know where they got a photo of me in my hat and all but made a big deal out of it. So much for that.

Seems the world is more concerned about Brittney Spears getting control of her $16 million dollars than they are of the current crime wave going on across the country. I hope she gets it and control of her life.

Parents are beginning to stand up and do combat with school boards over Critical Race Theory. I saw a cute cartoon today. The little kids in school ask their teacher, “I thought we were going to do division today,” to which she replied, “we are, we are going to study Critical Race Theory.” We absolutely have to put a big WHOA on that kind of thinking before it goes any deeper into our culture!

There is more talk of new gun legislation here in Colorado. The good news is that you can obtain your concealed carry permit online and I encourage all Coloradoans to do so if you want to protect you and yours from any harm that might come your way. Seems there are more folks out of prison now before they should be and chances are they haven’t had their “come to Jesus moment” as of yet.

I see the western slope of Colorado is due for some cooler, wetter weather and that’s good news. They are so dry and fires are poppin’ up all over the country. We here on the front range are due for some moisture in the next few days.

The cows/calves on my place have done really well. I have lots of grass and they are all fat and sassy and the flies haven’t driven them nuts as of yet. It’s cool today and feels GOOD!

When you receive this the Fourth of July will be in your rear view mirror and I trust you had a fun, safe and barbque, ice cream or cold beer day and be ready to face the future whatever that may hold for you and yours.

I will have had enough time to get this leg working like I expect with more mobility and less pain.

At present I am on a “roll” as I decided to finally get this surgery done. There should be some dancin’ in my future in the next couple of weeks or so.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, remember to never back up and never back down, and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.