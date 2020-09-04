Gentle readers, I thought I would just take this column and sort of bring all of you up to date on what’s going on here at the ONO Ranch. Man, a lot has been going on. You are aware that I now have two new horses and a new dog. I LOVE’UM ALL! I have been blessed with such good critters. I wish I had had horses like these two many times. I can’t wait to get out and see them in the early morn and scratch their respective heads before I feed them their cherished oats and senior horse feed. Hummm, now that sparks a thought! What is senior feed for us old goats? Could it be oatmeal, potato soup, and foods like that or, heck, let’s just keep eating bacon, eggs, chicken fried steaks, cowboy stew and pot roast. We must as long as we can. As for me, I buy a lot of prepared meals as I get to not want to fire up the oven or stove.

Back to my little Border Collie that was given to me, I thought I was going to have to give her away because she was always going to the neighbors or trying to hitch a ride with anybody and everybody. I never liked dogs in my house. Guess what? She has the run of the place and by the way, if you are the one that called the other day and didn’t get an answer, it was because Belle, my dog, answered the phone while I was at the market and left her in the house because it was so hot and smoky. No kiddin’ I came home to find the phone on my desk off of the hook and a few items out of order. She lays in here and watches me fill out calendar orders and answer the phone and this little bugger is really smart!

She piled up in my chair and tried to answer your call. I reckon you will have to call back. WHAT A SWEETHEART!

Son, Andy tells me the big fire north of Grand Junction is over 50 percent contained and the other fires are beginning to head in the same direction. The interstate through Glenwood Canyon is back open and that’s good.

I haven’t watched much of the RNC convention but have seen bits and pieces of it and it all looks good to me. Encouraging to say the least. This poor 17-year-old kid that shot and killed two rioters and wounded another seems to be on the hot seat or so it seems the press wants it that way. It took a kid to go out and try and protect a business and had to shoot, from all appearances, to keep from getting stomped into the concrete. I hate all that he is going to have to go through before this is over. He is charged with murder but isn’t it interesting out of all that has gone on when good folks get killed nobody is charged with anything, hummmm. I may have to take part of that back. I think the guy that killed the retired black officer trying to protect a business was charged, I think.

It has been HOT, HOT, HOT, and breathing all that smoke is sure hard on all of us and our animals and pets. At last count, 60 something days over 90 degrees this summer and the weather girl says maybe rain this weekend and cooler temps. I can go for some of that.

All you folks that have ordered calendars, THANK YOU so much, I do appreciate all of you and by the way, if you want to order and I have failed to inform you as to how you do that, here we go: Calendars are $15 with postage paid and they will be signed. If you choose to purchase at least three, I will include an 8 1/2×11 original pen and ink cartoon that has been featured in The Fence Post or elsewhere. I choose what to send you as I have over 1,400 of these. Of course, for every three, you get an original. I had a lady order 25 yesterday, thank you Geri!

I think that about does it, I’m sure I left out something, but for me that’s normal. See, here I go, I didn’t tell you my address, go figure. Jack Hanks, P.O. Box 825, Wellington, Co. 80549 or email onoranch@msn.com or call my cell at (970) 581-0710! How’s that?

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, when you get to thinking you are purty hot stuff, try ordering somebody’s else’s dog around! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. And also Larry that ol’ pony is just like you promised. I love that rascal! ❖