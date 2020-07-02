Well that’s the point

Well children, the prairie dogs are back. They always come back. It doesn’t matter if they are poisoned or the plague gets ’em, they always come back. Here’s the problem, gentle readers, you can’t poison them now because they are havin’ babies. Well, for cryin’ out loud, I want to kill’em all. That’s the point, isn’t it? Why wait till they have babies and then kill them all in the fall after they have had all summer to destroy more pasture!

I recently bragged on my new horse, Seven! Shouldn’t have. As it turns out ol’ Seven has some issues. It appears, according to my vet that he has some neurological issues that causes him when he is in a lope, on occasion, to appear to lose his right real wheel. The vet says, “Jack, I know you really like this horse, but he is not sound nor is he safe.” Turns out I had a guarantee with the horse that I could trade him in on a different one if he didn’t work out, but I couldn’t recover my money. Let’s see, with vet bills, delivery fee, and feed I have a little over $4,500. in ol Seven. I contacted the folks I bought him from and here’s what they said, “well the rancher we bought him from didn’t say anything about him being lame!” Well, duh, lady, he’s trying to sell you a horse which he did, you didn’t think he would volunteer information such as that did you? I mean, after all, isn’t that the point? Get him sold, off the place! Boy howdy, I stand amazed at times.

Our AMERICA, is a land, a country based on laws, right? So… if you break the law, you are considered an outlaw and should expect to be arrested. Have you watched the news lately? Holy smoke and I mean that literally as churches are burned to the ground and businesses looted and destroyed and yet you don’t see anyone going to jail. I mean, ain’t that the point of having these laws? You break the law and you get arrested and go to jail? I reckon not, not if you are a peaceful protester wearing battle gear and carrying a club or some other weapon. I mean, it’s just a peaceful protest right? NOT!

Small business owners all over the country are falling by the wayside as they are forbidden to open their places and have normal crowds and normal folks come in and do normal business. Well not if you have an egotist for a governor who thrives on being in charge and sending out commands to his kingdom. “You will do as I say, when I say and how I say.” Of course his salary is not in question, doesn’t need to be as he is a multimillionaire. Must be a good place to be. When he was elected we expected him to serve all of his folks fairly and equally. I mean, that was the point, wasn’t it?

Let me get to the point. It’s really bad out there and getting worse. We are NOT going to have a race war, we are going to have a civil war unless our elected officials stand up and take care of business and not hide behind this group or that group. THEY WORK FOR US!

Support Local Journalism Donate



That’s the point that they have comfortably forgotten. Keep a lid on this as long as you can and when we can’t keep a lid on it, don’t be the last to “pull leather.” That’s all I have to say about that.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, it’s time we made our voices heard, that’s the point, and I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖