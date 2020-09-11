What have we learned?

What have you learned this week dear friend and gentle reader? Yes, you did! We learn something every day. It may be good and it may be not so good, but something comes our way every day we did not know. For example, I learned this week that both of my new ponies are “user friendly.” Yep, and that makes this ol’ cowboy purty darn happy. I also learned that my new dog was a traveler. It didn’t seem to matter what I did for that little dog she was gonna’ go visit the neighbors. It didn’t matter if I liked it or not. I kept her in the house much of the time and left her here one really hot day when I went to buy groceries and she got up on my desk, answered the phone but left the receiver off the hook and other concerning things. The long and the short of it was, I met neighbors I did not know when I had to go get her or they brought her home. Finally, one neighbor, Larry, took a liking to her and he wound up with her. She will be happy there.

My brother called this morning to inform me as he was reading his Bible, he discovered in the book of Nehemiah, that ol’ Nehemiah was approached by some folks that wanted him to come down off the wall he was building and meet with them in the land, are you ready? the land of ONO. Yep, my brother wouldn’t lie as he is a student of the Bible and a retired Southern Fried Baptist pastor. It’s funny what a feller can learn!

I also learned that instead of 167,000 folks that had died from the COVID virus, actually only 9,200 had died as a direct result of the virus as all the other folks had had some complications of other illnesses. How about that? I also heard today that they, (whomever they are) expect another 240,000 to die by the end of the year. Heck, I reckon that they don’t get the same news I get or maybe they just up and constructed their own news.

I also learned that the hombre who murdered the Trump supporter was shot and killed in a gun battle. There is some social justice after all even though it may come in small portions. Personally, I can see where the tide is beginning to turn. Folks like you and me are just flat fed up with what’s going on in our America! I still see folks driving slowly around with both hands on the wheel (not a bad idea) and trying to breathe through their mask. They have been made afraid, very afraid, and will do whatever is asked of them by those running our state. My neighbor Marcie, told me that while at the post office without her mask, two seniors on electric bicycles verbally blasted her for not having her mask pulled up. The “do gooders” sometimes just can’t help themselves as they decide to police the rest of us that just don’t ride down the same trails as they do. It does take all kinds, but man, sometimes I just want to throw a “wall eyed” fit and show the world what a “jerk” I can be if pushed to my limits! There, take that.

By golly I also learned that this coming Tuesday, (this is Friday) that we will go from 87 degrees F to 40 degrees F for a daytime high. WHOA! Man that’s quite a change but I’ll be ready to get out of some of this 90 degree heat that we have had for so long. Well, could be, you learned something from me this week. Regardless, I hope you have a good week and that all of your news makes you happy and this day is a day that won’t come back and we must be ready for “tomorrow.”

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, and “fear not for I am with you!” Not me silly, the good Lord is with us in our times of trials and we always need to remember that! I’ll c. y’all, all y’all. ❖