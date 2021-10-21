What the day brings forth

Now you and I both know gentle reader, that when we lay our head on the pillow at night we don’t really know what is going to happen the very next day. Sure, we have plans or expect certain things to happen, but we just don’t know. At present I have a “bummer” of a nose and head cold. I’m in a fog as I write and have had to go back and correct a number of sentences already. I’ve had the cold for a couple of days and was hoping it won’t last much longer. I need to go buy groceries at some point today but after 10 hours in bed, I still feel as if I need a nap. Ah, this too will pass and I will be ashamed I did so much complaining. Now see! I just got tagged for misspelling the word complaining. As it turns out, according to my little Websters, there is no such word. Well, for Pete’s sake, I did not expect that. I will leave it as I wrote it.

We had our first little snow a couple days back. Just a skiff, but it was enough for me to not want to see any more for some time yet. When we first moved to the ranch at Ridgway in the San Juans, we expected a lot of snow and we received their usual amount.

For “flatlanders” from Texas we enjoyed it as we seldom ever saw snow. The locals were making their usual comments about the weather, good and bad and we tried to learn from them what to expect. It’s sort of like learning how to “speak cow” when you are a greenhorn.

On my 16th birthday I never would have gone with my mom to take her to her hairdresser in the next town If I had known Pinkie Barnett would find me and beat the living crap out of me. I would not have ridden ol’ Nugget that morning a couple of years back if I had any idea how the day would turn out. We just go and do what it is we need to do and expect the results we have planted in our mind. NOPE! Most of the time it doesn’t quite fit our design. If fortune tellers were legit, they would all be wealthy, however they are like so many others in our society, they are SCAMMERS. You get those robo calls like I do every day. They like to target us old folks as we sometimes are lonely and easy targets. I ain’t that lonely.

At present I hurt all over in every joint and stem of me. No, don’t go there. I have no fever and still have my taste of whatever. I also have had my two shots and that’s all for me at this time. I do hope we receive adequate moisture this winter and our crops prosper. I hope none of you get a call that tells you a family member had cancer or has been seriously injured or killed in some unnecessary accident. I’ll just repeat again, we just don’t know, what we don’t know.

My mom taught me to just get up and leave any project I was working on and come back a few minutes later and I would be refreshed. I just got back. My daddy taught me how to fight after that terrible beating I received from Pinkie. I won the very next fight, however it wasn’t with Pinkie.

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion, plan your work and work your plan and hope it all comes together. I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.