What’s ahead

Gentle readers, as I write, today is Black Friday. I’m not really sure what all that means other than someone out there will try to make a race issue of it I betcha’.

Maybe not. It does make me wonder what really is ahead for all of us. When you have a secretary of agriculture that at one time was spiking trees so they could not be cut down? Here in Colorado we have a governor who is anti beef, anti oil and gas and could care less about us folks in the country. So it seems.

I know, I know, I’m preachin’ to the choir, however, we have to keep our concerns out there and keep pluggin’ away.

I started my column in this manner because I want to endorse a new book that was given to me by my friend, Michelle Christensen. Her and her husband, Curt, are farmers in the Fort Morgan area of eastern Colorado. They are the parents of five children who are all grown and were all home schooled.

Michelle is the author of this new book titled, “Mommy, you’ve got this”!!

It only took me a few pages of her book to realize what a gifted writer she is.

The book deals mostly with wives at home raising their kids and even more exciting if they are on a farm or ranch. This book is a real uplift in the human spirit. It made me “laff” and brought tears to this old cowboy’s eyes at times. The words seem to want to just reach out and grab hold of you. Maybe shake you a little and get your full attention.

Here we are going into the Christmas season and our world is “NOT BACK” like our president would have us believe. It’s almost in the toilet in too many instances!

I wish it were better. I wish we for sure could be joyful, excited, and hopeful about what the coming year is going to bring. I know that Covid kicked a lot of butts all over the country but there are no excuses for how our AMERICA is being run and what it has become in not only our eyes but the eyes of the entire world.

These are the exact reasons I “plugged” Michelle’s book because it was so helpful in me demanding more solid footing. Truth is, as I finish with the 200 plus pages, I will for sure have a new spring in my step.

Her book is available through Amazon or Westbowpress and the Facebook page is ‘Granny’s Guidance’. A wonderful gift it would make for anyone, man, woman or young women especially. I guarantee you, you will LOVE this book. I SAID SO!

Stay tuned, check yer cinch on occasion and remember, “the world needs more cowboys and Michelles,” I’ll c. y’all, all y’all.