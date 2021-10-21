“Honest Abe” had it right!

Br-r-r! It was 39 degrees this morning when I first looked at the thermometer. That’s too close to frost and winter for me, but, then again, Mother Nature doesn’t care much about what I think. She does as she darned well pleases.

Guess I shouldn’t complain. Most years we’ve already had a killing frost by this time. I’m still getting tomatoes, okra, radishes and carrots from my garden — and for that I’m thankful.

Doesn’t look like we’ll have a colorful fall leaf display this year. Many of the trees are almost bare of leaves without the benefit of Jack Frost. But, the squirrels are having a “hey day” (or is it “hay day”?) with all the walnuts this year and the oaks have a heavy acorn crop, too.

I’ve got my food-plots tilled up and ready for the fall planting. Wish I’d get another light rain before I plant.

***

I’ve been surprised that the fall fishing hasn’t been better. Oh, I’ve caught fish almost every time out, but the fishing has never been as “hot” as it usually is in the fall. There’s probably only one explanation: I haven’t been fishing often enuf.

***

The news is filled daily with observations about the problems in economic inflation and in our supply chain. I’ll limit my comments to two things: First, it’s undeniable that the cost of everything is going up, plus, the contents of consumer packages is getting smaller and smaller, and the supply is shaky at best.

Second, I hope American companies are learning a hard supply-chain lesson — that often it’s cheaper in the long run to manufacture, warehouse, and transport from a U.S. base, rather than a global base.

President Abraham Lincoln said it first and best about the value of making products at home rather than importing them. The transcontinental railroad was expensive both in labor and material. Each mile of track required 100 tons of rails, about 2,500 railroad ties and about three tons of spikes and fish plates to join the rails together.

The new railroad crossed the Midwest where trees for ties were scarce. Ties could be produced in other parts of America or they could be imported from Europe. The European railroad ties were actually cheaper than those produced in America.

When Lincoln was asked his opinion about which ties to purchase, here was his reasoning: “If ties are made and purchased from Europe, America will own the ties, but Europeans will own our currency. But if we buy ties in America, we will own the ties and Americans will own the money.

Based upon that reasoning, President Lincoln made sure the railroad ties were made and bought in the U.S. Perhaps, he demonstrated an object lesson for us all to see. Honest Abe had it right!

***

I read this morning that some foreign ag researchers have found a way to train cattle to pee and poop in one location. The researchers seemed to think their finding is a big deal.

As for my viewpoint, I think it would be better to find ways to train cattle to make their “fertile deposits” in a regular, uniform pattern across the land they graze. Uniform fertilization with cattle waste might eliminate or reduce the need for expensive commercial fertilizer.

***

I had an interesting trip last Saturday. Nevah and I traveled to my college alma mater, Bea Wilder U. The purpose wuz to participate in the 100th anniversary of College of Agriculture student news publications. Since I have a history with ag publications there that goes back for nigh-on 60 years, we decided to attend and see who we could see and learn what we could learn.

Well, although the attendance was sparse, it wuz well worth the time. I got to meet some of the old-timers like me and some of the student editors that I wuz involved with those many-long-years ago.

My history with the ag student publications dates back to 1963, when I wuz actually the only ag journalism major at Bea Wilder U, but there were enuf students interested in advertising that we were able to publish the Ag Student magazine three times a semester.

Later on, when I worked at BWU for a few years, I became the adviser to a new student publication with a new name — the “Agriculturist.” That publication — greatly improved in looks and content — is still ongoing to this day.

I’ll add that back in my student days, only male students were interested in ag communications. Today, the field is mostly occupied by talented female students. Plus, ag communications enrollment has greatly expanded. Everything to the good.

***

Got this email: “Milo, with the cost of blue jeans and overalls these days, I’ve quit carrying small change in my pockets because, I’d bet you that, if I stopped and figured, the wear and tear on my pants’ pockets would be more than the value of the change.”

***

Words of wisdom for the week. “When you’re sick, drink ‘well’ water.” Have a good ‘un.