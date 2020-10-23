Beam me up Scotty, there is intelligent life here

Electric trucks are coming, electric trucks are coming. Get juiced, the predictions on “The Jetsons” cartoon when I was a kid are coming true. Tesla has the Cyber truck coming in a couple years, looks like a space ship. GMC showed us yesterday more on the Hummer EV coming in 2022, Ford all-electric F150 also coming in 2022. Better start recording the cool sounds of your V-8 engine so you can play it back to your grandkids in the future of extension cords instead of gas pumps.

But wait, back on earth, Ford will be first to market with a true hybrid F150 your can buy this fall. When I bought my Ford Fusion car hybrid, my deciding factor was the battery. How long would it last, what is the warranty, what would it cost to replace, what would it cost to dispose of it? Ford answered the questions.

“The high voltage battery is covered by Ford for eight years or 100,000 miles (whichever occurs first).

The hybrid electrical drivetrain system of your vehicle is covered by the Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Unique Component coverage for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.” Now from it’s website Ford Authority is reporting miles per gallon from Canada for the hybrid 2021 F150 coming this fall will be rated 24 mpg highway, wait for it, yes 24 mpg in the city. That’s the secret to the hybrid becoming a hot seller, great fuel mileage in town. That was one of the things that sold me on my hybrid Ford Fusion, was incredible city fuel mileage because of regenerative braking, recharging the batteries just by using your brakes.

So imagine getting 24 mpg in the city with a truck, eight year warranty on the battery and components, add that to a built in generator that can power your travel trailer at an idle for 30 hours and tow a 12,000 pound trailer, how can life get any better?

And now the rest of the report on the 2021 Ford F150, lots of details: Ford Press Release — Ford F150 Hybrid warranty:

Available 7.2-kilowatt Pro Power Onboard features four 120V 20A outlets and one NEMA L14-30R 240V 30A. The all-new F-150 features more exportable power than any light-duty full-size pickup, giving you the ability to use your truck as a mobile generator. It is available with three levels of electrical output depending on engine choice.

Ford F-150 Delivers with Best-in-Class Towing and Payload, Most F-150 Torque Ever:

• All-new 2021 Ford F-150 delivers maximum tow rating of 14,000 pounds and available maximum payload of 3,325 pounds, F-150 out-tows and out-hauls any other light-duty, full-size pickup.

• Available 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid powertrain for 2021 Ford F-150 produces power with purpose — 430 horsepower and 570 pound-foot of torque, the most torque ever in an F-150 with available Pro Power Onboard providing up to 18 times more exportable power than the nearest competitor.

• Ford All Electric F150: The electric F-150, which is undergoing tens of thousands of hours of torture testing and targeting millions of simulated, laboratory and real world test miles, will be more powerful than any F-150 available today and deliver commercial and personal customers the lowest expected lifetime total cost of operation among F-Series trucks. Additionally:

• Ford will debut new technology on the electric F-150 that allows mobile power generation so customers can use their trucks as a power source for places from campsites to jobsites when needed

• The all-electric F-150 will feature dual electric motors targeted to deliver more horsepower and torque than any F-150 available today, the fastest acceleration, and the ability to tow heavy trailers

• Electric vehicles including the electric F-150 require significantly less maintenance than a typical gasoline engine, creating more than 40 percent savings for its lifetime total cost of operation

• A giant front trunk on the electric F-150 adds even more cargo-carrying versatility and security to help protect and move valuable items

• Like the rest of the all-new F-150 lineup, the electric F-150 will continuously improve over time with fast over-the-air updates. ❖