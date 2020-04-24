Weigh-Safe true tow hitch

Weigh-Safe is known for an aluminum adjustable hitch with a built-in scale. It’s important to know your trailer’s tongue weight, most folks don’t. It’s a hassle to weigh your trailer three times to get your tongue weight and scales are not on every corner. But having the right tongue weight means better, safer trailering. That’s most of what you need, but to complete the trailer package you need a Weight Distributing Hitch. WDHs lift the rear of the truck which transfer some of the trailer tongue weight to your trucks front axle. This makes the truck and trailer level, so all the axles and brakes work better. Now all you need is built-in trailer sway control.

On a bumper pull trailer, if you have too little tongue weight, the trailer can sway and be dangerous, too much tongue weight and the truck squats too much. If you have too much trailer tongue weight, your truck or SUV will squat excessively, aim your headlights to the stars and stress your trucks rear axle, brakes and suspension. Some trailers axles are too close to the middle and are susceptible to sway.

New from Weigh-Safe is True Tow scale hitch for fine-tuning adjustable tongue weight with weight-distributing-hitch built in and sway-control. This unique, one-of-a-kind-hitch has it all. Biggest thing in towing trailers in years.

How Does the New Weigh-Safe True Tow Work?

Support Local Journalism Donate



Distributed Tongue Weight, is the number that the Weigh-Safe, True Tow app on your phone gives you after you’ve entered trailer loaded weight and three measurements. Then all you do is, with the boxed end wrench that comes with True Tow, tighten or loosen the lead screw on the hitch head. Doing this tightens the sway bars that you would normally do by manually lifting the spring arms and guessing the tongue weight. True Tow gives you the tongue weight and gives you a range for 10% to 15% of tongue weight. It’s scientific and accurate for safe trailering.

The lead screw is attached to a central beam under the main frame of the hitch head that is attached to the end of the spring arms. The spring arm brackets at the end of the beam sit below the weight ball. The lead screw moves the central beam up and down putting pressure on the spring arms or relieving pressure from the spring arms. Since the weigh ball is on top of the central beam, when you crank the lead screw to lower the tongue weight the scale reads that weight. So, tightening the lead screw lowers your tongue weight. A great way to adjust the tongue weight without touching the spring arms. It’s a unique system.

Besides True Tow weighing your trailers tongue weight, making it easy to adjust tongue weight, it also has four points of friction for trailer sway control on the spring arms. It doesn’t get better than this.

The phone app that comes with True Tow, stores your trailer info from hitch height to tongue weight and trailer weight. True Tow comes with a locking two pin for adjusting hitch height without tools. I used this hitch for a week with two trucks. Tried to make the trailer sway with side to side movement and the trailer towed straight with no rebound.

For more info see my video: http://www.MrTruck.TV. ❖