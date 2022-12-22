NAFTA gave US the SHAFTA

According to government statistics, the last time our USA trade balance was a positive one was way back in 1975, nearly a half-century ago. That’s a long time for negative numbers to be looked at in a positive manner, but that’s the spin our government spouts as it insists that global free trade is a good thing for America.

I looked at our trade balance as of March, 2022. We had exported $241 billion of “stuff,” and had imported $351 billion of “stuff,” which gave the U.S. a trade deficit of $109 billion.

Those are big numbers and for the life of an ol’ country boy like me, I can’t see any benefit — short-range or long-range — from such an immense trade deficit.

It reminded me that way back in the farm crisis of the 1980s — when the North American Free Trade Agreement for the U.S., Canada, and Mexico was being pushed hard, not only by the government, but also by numerous farm and commodity organizations — I predicted that NAFTA was going to be a loser for the U.S.

In fact, I wrote a predictive poem about it that is worth revisiting. Here is is:

THIS NAFTA’S GONNA SHAFT US

The Prez says that NAFTA’s a must.

Senator Dole says that it’s just.

But Perot yells so shrill

“Let’s not vote for this deal,

Until it is further discussed.”

Meanwhile proponents of NAFTA amass

A fortune to get the deal passed.

While opponents cry “Foul.”

And in unison howl.



“This NAFTA’s gonna give us the shaft”

And Mexico’s teetering bankrupt government

Sees that thirty million bucks get spent.

On print ads that swear,

“Move your businesses here

And hire labor for just a few cents.”

For agriculture more exports beckon.

And farmers and ranchers all reckon.

That their billfolds will swell

And a NAFTA vote will

Prove ultimately to be the correct one.

But their hopes for a windfall will fade.

Because after the NAFTA deal’s made.

They’ll most likely find

It won’t be their kind

Who’ll have it made in the shade.

It’s the financials and big corporations

Who’ll profit, not the three nations.

‘Cause NAFTA’s designed to a T

To screw you and me.

It just ain’t gonna be our salvation.

Note, in my humble opinion, not only has NAFTA shafted U.S., but free-trade with China has been worse. When will folks learn that speeding down “Cheap Lane” ultimately leads to “Poverty Landing?”

***

Folks, sometimes a deal falls into your lap unexpectedly. I wuz perfectly happy driving my 1997 dark blue Ford F-150 3-door Extended Cab with its 141,000 miles on it. But then, my son-in-law drives into our driveway driving a maroon 2010 Ford F-150 Sport Trac short-bed with only 80,000 miles on it. It’s clean as a pin, well-maintained, and gets a bit better gas mileage than my old pickup. In short, he shoots me a nice price and I buy the newer, sportier pickup.

Which means I need to part ways with my reliable old pickup. It’s for sale. It’s got a six-cylinder engine, 4WD, AC, good 10-ply tires, bed liner, no dents, but some minor scratches. I had it completely detailed interior and exterior last week. Always been garaged. It’s got a heavy-plastic bed cover if someone wants to put it back on. Price: $6,500. Interested buyers can email me at htcsac@gmail.com

***

Hope the blizzard coming tomorrow with sub-zero temps, snow and high wind passes by with no damage. Meanwhile, Happy New Year to one and all.

Words of wisdom for the week: “Pretend it’s 1993, not 2023 — talk to someone in person.”

Have a good ‘un.



