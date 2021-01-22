Actions speak louder than words

I was appalled after listening to the mainstream media describing President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Does it really matter to the American people, who are dealing with COVID-19, business shutdowns and rioters in their cities, what the first lady and vice president wore to the ceremony?

Then, big news, he fist-bumped NBC’s Al Roker.

Then to make matters worse, the mainstream media dedicated almost no time covering the Antifa militants rioting in the streets in Portland, Seattle and other large cities. I feel sorry for the people of these cities who have their businesses ransacked and burned and feel unsafe to leave their homes.

It’s a shame that Biden didn’t make shutting down these protests, that have gone on since last summer, one of his executive orders. Instead he ordered a mask mandate for everyone on federal land and then ignored his own order during the inaugural celebration.

I hope Biden is serious about uniting people because it is desperately needed. And I will support the president of the United States because that’s what Americans do. Because of our nation’s commitment to freedom of speech, I may not agree with everything he does or says but that is my right.

Another issue I’d like to address is the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. By holding two impeachment hearings against one president, I believe they are making a mockery of the impeachment process and in the end it will come back to haunt them.

President Biden also had a message for staff and appointees, urging them to treat one another with respect or else “I will fire you on the spot.” I think he should worry more about senators and representatives than staff and appointees when it comes to disrespecting each other. Too bad he can’t fire them. Only we, the people, can fire them. So we need to keep watch on our senators and representatives’ behavior and words, and when their re-elections come up to do our duty and get rid of them. This is the only way that we can return civility to our government and eventually the country.

And, as I’ve said before, our children are watching and all of us need to be respectful role models for them.