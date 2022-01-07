Bad news and my new year’s wish list

I hate to be the bearer of bad news especially in my first editor’s note of 2022, but Baxter Black’s column will no longer appear in The Fence Post magazine.

His wife, Cindy Lou Black, emailed all of the publications that publish Baxter’s columns to tell us that he has some health problems that have prompted him to retire.

“He has loved speaking, writing and doing his TV and radio work all these years but sadly he is at a point that he has to stop,” Cindy Lou wrote.

If you would like to send some kind words to Baxter, you can do so at Baxter Black, 1251 S. Red Chile Rd., Benson, AZ 85602 or at cindylou@baxterblack.com . I’m sure Baxter would be happy to hear from his loyal fans and to know how important his work is to all of you.

We here at The Fence Post have enjoyed reading his columns and will truly miss his wit and wisdom.

Changing the subject, instead of making resolutions this year, I’m going to make a wish list. So here goes:

I wish farmers and ranchers could receive fair prices for their hard work. I’m going to use a box of breakfast cereal as an example because the amount of cereal in those boxes has decreased considerably over the years. I remember when I was a kid and a box of cereal went a long way even when it had to feed four growing girls. Today the boxes are smaller, the amount of cereal in them doesn’t even fill the bags in the boxes and prices are considerably higher.

I wish people would realize that a herd of belching cows produces far less greenhouse gases, that supposedly lead to climate change, than a plant that manufactures wind turbines or solar panels.

I wish President Biden would see that his vaccine mandates, especially for health care workers and the military is putting us all in precarious situation. Although I have been vaccinated, I respect those who choose not to get the shot.

I wish small businesses, especially in rural areas could find the workers they need to survive. For example, Kansas Farm and Ranch Radio Network announced that Grinnell Locker in Grinnell, Kan., is closing its doors as of Monday, Jan. 17. “We realize this will be inconvenient for you, but we have been struggling to make it work with a skeletal crew for some time now,” said Brian Beckman. “ My dad brought the locker in November of 1959 so it has been in our family for 62+ years. I truly don’t want to see it close, but I have gotten to the point I no longer have the drive it takes to make a small business successful.”

It is truly a shame that a business that has survived for 62+ years has to shutter because of a lack of help. And, it proves that President Biden’s plan to finance small livestock processing plants in rural areas will not work.

I wish the Beckman family the best of luck in the future.

I wish President Biden had to drive a vehicle and fill it up with high-priced fuel so he would reverse his decision to shut down U.S. oil production. It is extremely detrimental to middle- and low-income people and those on fixed incomes to make a living or survive in this environment. Not to mention the impact it has on the supply chain, as the cost of transportation has risen to the point where it is not longer economically viable to move goods. And, it also adds to the bottom line of our farmers and ranchers, who rely on this high-priced fuel to feed people around the world.

I’m afraid the high price of fuel and fertilizer may force some farmers and ranchers to call it quits this year.

I wish the government would investigate the origin of COVID 19 as vigorously as they are the so called “insurrection” at the U.S. capitol. I was as disgusted as you were about the attack on the nation’s capitol, but it’s over and we need to move on.

I wish we could all just get along. I have observed over the years that I cannot convince people who disagree with me to change their minds and vice versa. So, let’s all agree to disagree and leave it at that.

Lastly, I wish Baxter and Cindy Lou Black the best in the new year and beyond.