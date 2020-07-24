Burger King edits controversial video

Well farmers and ranchers, if you thought that your voices are never heard, think again.

Burger King is rethinking its tongue-in-check, inaccurate ad about the amount of methane released by farting and burping cows.

The company is consulting with Frank Mitloehner, University of California air quality Extension specialist in the department of animal science, and other beef industry experts to determine a way forward.

Also, according to Michelle Miller, who many of you may know as the Farm Babe, the creator of the ad and Burger Kings’ chief marketing officer will visit her beef farm in Iowa to learn more about beef production and highlight the work of farmers.

“They (Burger King) said they want to continue cattle-feed-sustainability research but want to run future marketing campaigns past myself and other experts in agriculture before releasing future footage,” Miller wrote.

That’s a huge move for Burger King and I, for one, will be looking forward to their next marketing efforts. With a name like Burger King, you really need to be more careful to not bite the hand that feeds you.

I also hope that other businesses will learn from this debacle.

CHARLIE DANIELS REMEMBERED

To totally change the subject, I want to convey my condolences to the family of Charlie Daniels, who died recently at the age of 83.

I was reading all these great stories about the musician, his patriotism and his non-profit Journey Home Project that has raised more than $1 million for veterans and veteran-related projects. He also opened the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee University.

I remember Charlie Daniels fondly when, in the aftermath of the 1997 flood that nearly destroyed Grand Forks, N.D., and East Grand Forks, Minn., he gave a free concert in the Walmart parking lot.

That’s the kind of a guy he was. Rest in peace Charlie. ❖