Eat meat to protect your brain

Have you all heard about the Plant Based Treaty?

I hadn’t until just recently when I got a press release from Evolotus Public Relations, which is, of course, based in California.

They obviously have never read The Fence Post.

According to the press release, “The Plant Based Treaty seeks to halt the expansion of animal agriculture and deforestation, incentivize a shift to a plant-based food system by redirecting subsidies, taxes and public information campaigns, along with reforestation and rewilding of land.

The Treaty urges leaders to negotiate a global agreement around the following three principles:

Relinquish: No land use change, ecosystem degradation or deforestation for the purposes of animal agriculture

Redirect: An active transition away from animal-based agricultural systems to plant-based food systems

Restore: Restore key ecosystems and reforest the Earth.”

An environmtal activist George Monbiot said this is that press release, “We must all do our part to protect the planet – and cutting out meat, eggs, and dairy is one of the easiest and most effective ways to help. Animal agriculture is responsible for sky-high carbon emissions as well as the suffering of billions of animals each year. If COP26 organisers are serious about preventing an imminent climate catastrophe, they must address the elephant in the room: so long as we raise and kill animals for food, we’re putting our future at risk.”

This is what happens to people who don’t eat meat. I believe meat is brain food and if you don’t feed your brain it dies. As I have said repeatedly, I don’t have anything against vegans except when they try to force everyone to adopt their lifestyle.

Not surprisingly, several actors, actresses and musicians have signed on to this ridiculous treaty. Among them are Paul McCartney and his daughters Mary and Stella McCartney, recording artist Moby, actors Joaquin Phoenix, Peter Egen, Jerome Flynn, Evanna Lynch and Rooney Mara. I only include these names so you know who to boycott, if you are so inclined.

I am a big proponent of boycotts. Once, years ago when we had stores that rented videos, I rented a video from Blockbuster and accidentally returned it to a Hollywood Video store.

Shortly after that, I received a bill from Blockbuster because the video was returned late.

I went to Blockbuster and told them what happened and they assured me that people often turned in videos to the wrong store and that the two stores had an an agreement where they would return these videos to the right store.

Hmmmm, I thought, then why did I get a late notice I asked the store clerk? I admitted bringing the video to the wrong store but it was returned on time.

We argued for a short time and then I told him that I would never again rent a video from Blockbuster and I refused to pay the late fee.

As you know video rental stores have all disappeared so obviously my boycott worked.