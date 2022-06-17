Feeling the loss

We lost two important and beloved people last week.

As many of you already know, Baxter Black, cowboy poet and humorist, passed away on June 10 at his home in Benson, Ariz. He was 77 years old and he spent many of those years entertaining the masses. I never got to meet him, but I have read and enjoyed his many columns.

A quote on his website describes him best. “Every cowboy, rancher, vet, farmer, feed salesman, ag teacher, cowman and rodeo hand has a story to tell, and they tell it to me. I Baxterize it and tell it back to ‘em!” he wrote. “It doesn’t seem fair, does it?”

We are also mourning the loss of Robert “Bob” Sakata, of Brighton, Colo., whose ag innovations earned him national and international recognition. All the while he was farming full time growing sweet corn, broccoli, cabbage, onions and beans.

Bob gave generously of his knowledge and time, and he will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

We at The Fence Post want to offer our condolences to the families of Baxter Black and Bob Sakata.

May you always walk in sunshine,

and God’s around you flow.

For the happiness you gave us,

No one will ever know.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you did not go alone.

A part of us went with you

The day God called you home.

A million times we needed you

A million times we cried.

If love could only have saved you

You would’ve never died.

The Lord be with you and may you rest in peace.