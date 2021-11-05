Halloween hijinks

Hope you all had a great Halloween. I decided that I was not going to put up my Halloween decorations because it’s such a pain in my backside. After driving through my neighborhood though and seeing all of the houses decorated, my competitiveness got the best of me and I caved. To make the task easier I only decorated outside and not inside.

After all, how else can you attract trick-or-treaters if you house isn’t decorated? I love to give treats out and see all the cute costumes.

When I was little, we lived in the country so our trick-or-treating was limited to our parents driving us to our grandparent’s house and the houses of their friends. We never knew any different so we were happy as clams in, what would be considered today, our politically incorrect costumes. Didn’t matter though because in North Dakota trick or treaters typically wear snowsuits over their costumes.

You will be happy to know that I didn’t buy any new decorations this year because I didn’t want to compound the disruptions in the supply chain. Because, as we all know the problem is caused by consumers buying too much stuff. If only it were that easy.

So I will leave you with one of my old Halloween decorations dressed as a loyal reader.