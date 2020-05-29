In the news…

You probably haven’t heard about this from the mainstream media, but one police officer was killed and another injured in Grand Forks, N.D., on May 27.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cody Holte of the Grand Forks Police Department was killed and Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Cpl. Ron Nord was injured.

There was no rioting or looting following the shooting so it didn’t get the same attention as the death of a man in Minneapolis, caused by a police officer.

There was a peaceful demonstration by the police and the public and the city lit one of the bridges and City Hall in blue to honor Holte, who was also a First Lieutenant in the North Dakota Army National Guard and left behind a wife and young son.

The officers were shot in the line of duty delivering an eviction notice, something that they do frequently. A woman in the house was also killed.

The outpouring of support has been coming in from all over the state and region, and the Grand Forks Police Department has started a memorial fund for Holte’s family.

My heart goes out to Holte’s family and peace officers everywhere who risk their lives to protect and serve us.

I didn’t know what happened in the incident in Minneapolis where a police officer killed a black man because the mainstream media only reported on what happened and not why it happened. I didn’t know why they stopped the man or if he resisted arrest because the reporting did not explain this.

So I went on the internet and looked up the Minneapolis Police Department this is what I found, “On Monday evening, shortly after 8:00 pm, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South on a report of a forgery in progress. Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence. Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.”

For some reason, the mainstream media leaves out the “resisting arrest” part of the story and are concentrating more on race relations, which I think is making the situation worse.

I don’t condone police brutality but I think everyone needs to step back and give authorities the chance to examine what happened and, if needed, take appropriate action.

Well this is my rant for the week. I had to write about this because I’ve been bombarded by video of the looting going on in Minneapolis and I am totally disgusted by the images and the one-sided reporting.

You can find more information on the incident in Grand Forks at #grandforksstrong. #gfso. #gfpd and #Holtestrong. ❖