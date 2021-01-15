Neb. boy proves that patriotism is alive and well

Remember when we used to say the Pledge of Allegiance every day before school started. When I was in Girl’s State, we would get up every day at the crack of dawn, dress up and gather round the flag to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

I, for one, believe that children who grow up not having any respect for this nation are bound to disrespect the country and its people. It’s important that they learn to take pride in their country and our flag.

To illustrate my point, I am using this photo and a copy of the Pledge of Allegiance to remind us all of what patriotism looks and sound like.

Five-year-old Teague Pollard, who is in kindergarten in Loup County Schools in Taylor, Neb., asked his mother if he could go outside to say the Pledge of Allegiance every day before his virual school day.





His parents, Jeremi and Kendra Pollard must be very proud. His mother took the photo on Jan. 7, 2021 after the devastating events in Washington, D.C.. and his grandmother Doris Davis, a registered nurse at Great Plains Health sent it to me.

Thank you Doris for sending me this photo and Kendra for taking it.