Pray for our service members in Kabul

I was all set to write a light-hearted, possibly funny, editor’s note on Thursday. Then came the news that 13 of our brave military service members were killed in Afghanistan and I had to change my plan.

We all need to pray like we’ve never prayed before for our military members and others in harm’s way in Afghanistan.

My heart breaks for the families of those service members that were killed. We need to make sure they know that their sons and daughters did not die in vain. And we owe them a huge debt of gratitude for their service and heroism.

I think Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich., who secretly flew to Kabul, Afghanistan, to assess the situation for themselves, said it best when describing how our soldiers, sailors and marines were performing under extremely harsh conditions. Both of the representatives are military veterans who served in Iraq.

Moulton tweeted: “Washington should be ashamed of the position we put our service members in, but they represent the best in America. These men and women have been run ragged and are still running strong. Their empathy and dedication to duty are truly inspiring.”

In another tweet he said: “The acts of heroism and selflessness we witnessed at HKIA make America proud.”

Meijer tweeted: “Damn proud of my brothers and sisters in uniform, in harm’s way, lending a helping hand when it’s needed most. This is the America we need to be.”

Meijer said when he spoke to a reporter after hearing about the service members killed in the suicide bombing attack, “It was immediate sense of relief and then sense of just absolute crushing, heartbreaking grief. They had worked tirelessly to keep that gate open, knowing that they were putting themselves at risk, knowing that the danger was out there. But also knowing that every minute they kept that gate open, while exposing themselves to risk, was also saving the lives of individuals who needed to get through. It was just the most tremendous act of selfless service I think I’ve ever seen.”

I pray we can all put aside our differences and support our service members and their families at this time.

We at The Fence Post also offer our deepest condolences to Brian Allmer’s family. He will be sorely missed by the ag community.