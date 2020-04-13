Quarantine: Week 4

The news that some meat packing plants in the U.S. have several cases of covid-19 amongst their workers makes me extremely angry.

The latest story I read said 164 Cargill workers tested positive for covid-19.

Just because the U.S. government has deemed the food industry as vitally important and is allowing it to keep running, doesn’t mean that these companies don’t have to protect their workers.

In fact, anyone in the ag and food industries should be extremely cautious. Some businesses have a tent that workers have to go through and have their temperature taken and have personal protective equipment on before they are allowed to enter the workplace.

I would expect that anyone handling the nation’s food to have these protections available.

On a positive note, people are providing meals on the go for students who no longer have access to school meals. Others are making face masks and some companies are making personal protective equipment and ventilators for healthcare providers. Other companies are donating money for Covid-19 relief measures and others are donating to food banks.

I just got an email about a Severance, Colo., dairy that has donated $10,000 worth of cheddar cheese to a food bank in Greeley, Colo.

I also read about a UPS store that was offering free computer time for people who have lost their jobs and need a computer to file for benefits.

And a California orchid growing company is donating 100,000 orchids to healthcare workers.

Alcohol and ethanol producers are making hand sanitizer.

There are tons of these good news stories, I’ve just mentioned a few.

On the home front, I’ve been working and walking every day.

I hope all of you are safe, sound and healthy. ❖