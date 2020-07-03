The rainmaker

I guess I’m what you call a modern day rainmaker, which is popular in some areas of North Dakota and not so much in others. By that I mean it was welcome in central and western North Dakota but not in the northeastern part of the state where there are still stands of corn and sunflowers from last year when a wet, muddy fall halted harvest.

Needless to say it’s not a good time to be a crop farmer in northeast North Dakota.

We left the fair city of Greeley, Colo., on Sunday, June 28 and ran into a rain/hail storm just outside of Belle Fourche, S.D. late that night. The wind was so strong, I thought it was going to blow the RV off the road. And, the driver’s side where the wind and rain were pummeling started to leak in a few spots. And, my husband, or chauffeur, as I like to call him, won’t pull over for anything so we soldiered through.

We finally reached our destination just south of Grand Forks, near Thompson late Monday night. The hubby spent all of that day mowing the lawn and I set up my computer in the RV and worked. Good thing we have air-conditioning because it was hot.

Tuesday was hot too. But then it started to cloud over and there was a crack of thunder at about 3 p.m. From then on it was constant rain, thunder and lightening. I finally got to sleep but about 1 a.m. I got up to the sound of pournding rain. I got up to check on the RV and, of course it was leaking in the area of my shotgun seat and a couple other places. So I pulled out as many rags as I could find and started to mop it up.

Then I went back to bed because it seemed like it was going to stop raining. It didn’t. It continued to rain, really heavy at times, until after 5 a.m., when I finally fell asleep.

The next day I went outside and there was standing water everywhere. Reports were coming in of anywhere from 3-10 inches of rain and flooded fields and rural homesteads.

I’m pretty sure we got about 6 to 7 inches by the looks of it. There were areas west of us that had the really heavy stuff, but all that water has to pass by us to get to the Red River so the water ebbed and flowed all day.

So I got out to take some photos and to feed the growing mosquito population.

I’ll stop here to save a little room for a few photos. ❖