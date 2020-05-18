We demand transparency from fake food makers

I read in The Hagstrom Report that the Plant Based Foods Association has released voluntary standards recommending plant-based yogurt producers use the words “plant-based,” “dairy-free” and “non-dairy” in a prominent position on the product labels.

“As consumers increasingly seek out plant-based yogurt options, the Plant Based Foods Association is leading the way by promoting a labeling standard that suggests clear labeling terms that consumers understand,” said Michele Simon, PBFA’s executive director.

So, have they finally realized that consumers want to know what they are buying?

I don’t know the motivation but it’s the right thing to do, although they shouldn’t be using the word yogurt on their labels.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, yogurt is “a fermented slightly acid often flavored semisolid made of milk and milk solids to which cultures of two bacteria… have been added.”

Doesn’t say anything about plants in the definition. That being said, they still have some work to do on their labels.

I also read that plant-based sales of meat are up. I don’t know if I believe that or not. I know when I go to the grocery store in Greeley I look in the meat section and the only thing left in the meat cases is fake beef and sausage. The same goes for the frozen meats. I’m heading to North Dakota soon (just in time for wood tick season) and I bet I’ll find the same is true there.

I think the only reason that demand is higher for fake meat is because shoppers can’t find the real deal in their grocery stores.

Luckily my husband has been a meat hoarder long before the coronavirus pandemic so our freezer is full. We also have venison and walleye stores.

Well have no fear meat producers, I will never even try plant-based meat.

In the meantime though we need to remain vigilant and make sure the Food and Drug Administration does its part to promote clarity in the fake foods industry.

I’m curious as to why we can see how much energy and greenhouse gases are released from a cow, from the time it is born until it is slaughtered, but nowhere can we find the same information about fake foods. That’s something to think about as you slice into a thick, juicy steak.

Consumers need to demand this information from all sources of food. ❖