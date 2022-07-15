Assumptions lead to problems

The Cambridge English Dictionary defines the word “assumption” as something that you accept as true without question or proof. A common saying is, “Assumption is the mother of all screwups.” Another way to put it is when you make assumptions, you have abdicated your responsibility to the unknown. Then when problems arise, you want to blame anyone but yourself.

Let’s say you lived in an area where everyone had fiber optic for internet service and the speed was terrific. The quality is important because you do all of your work online. But you decide you would like to live where there is less population so you buy land out in a rural area, build a nice house, and move in. The first time you attempt to do your job online, you discover that there is not fiber optic at your new home site and you pitch a fit at the local telephone company. No one told you about that before you bought and built. And guess what? You didn’t ask either. You assumed that the infrastructure would be the same as it was in your former big city. Again, it is your responsibility to find out these things. It is unreasonable to blame the internet service provider, the real estate agent (if you used one), or the county. It is on you.

Sure, it’s easy to assume. It may be more prevalent for those who have not lived anywhere but in a city. Expectations are taken for granted.

Buying land out in the country? Observe the roads you take to get there. Is there a county maintained gravel road in the mix? Expect it to remain a gravel road, dust and all. Think about it. Is it going to give you heartburn every time you drive over it? Maybe you need to buy land in a different area. Don’t expect the county to pave the road. What you see is what you get. If there’s too much traffic on the road, in your opinion, remember that you would be part of the problem if you move there. If you don’t like it before you buy and build, you’ll like it even less after you live there. Realize you don’t live in a city anymore and many things are different in the country.

In the city your trash pickup may have been part of your city services, even if you paid the fee. Out in the country that is no longer the case. You are responsible for your trash, which means you may have to contract with a trash disposal company. If you are in a fire protection district or have covenants prohibiting it, you can’t burn trash yourself in a burn barrel. If you are free to burn, there are a myriad of additional challenges of which you will have to be aware.

In short, country living is for those who are responsible for themselves and who can accept the way things are — and not to expect how they were in the city. If that is not you, don’t move to the country.

Sanders is a national award winning columnist and author who can be reached through peggy@peggysanders.com .