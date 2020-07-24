Bons mots
Collecting good words, as well as fun and meaningful phrases, is a typical activity of a writer. Many of these go out to particular friends who will recognize themselves and their situations. When these are read, then re-read, slowly and individually, may they encourage readers and give them pause to think about the messages. Head nods and smiles are encouraged.
• Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.
• Adult women who wear leggings — shouldn’t. Things that tell the truth: Small children and leggings.
• You never know when it might be your last hug
• Don’t be afraid to say you don’t know. You can’t know everything.
• Be who you needed when you were younger.
• “Paris is always a good idea,” Audrey Hepburn.
• If you know you can do better… do better.
• Pay off your debts, smallest to largest; it’s all about momentum, not math.
• Decide what kind of life you want… then say no to anything that isn’t that.
• Do something for yourself today.
• Come sit on the porch with me. The drinks are cold and the friendship’s free.
• Someone said, “I don’t know how you do it.” I replied, “I wasn’t given a choice.”
• The hardest part of healing after you’ve lost someone is to recover the “you” that went away with them.
• Hospitality: Treating someone like they belong, before they belong, until they belong.
• Don’t measure your progress using someone else’s ruler.
• You can start over each morning.
• Opportunity is missed by many people because it is dressed in coveralls and looks like work.
• You are enough.
• “A politician thinks of the next election. A statesman, of the next generation,” James Freeman Clarke
• If you really want to do something, you will find a way. If you don’t, you will find an excuse.
• It takes a long time to grow friends.
• It’s better to get laugh wrinkles than worry warts.
• Success is measured not by what we start but by what we finish.
• A good laugh is sunshine in a house.
• Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.
• Everyone smiles in the same language.
• Leadership is action, not position.
• “Don’t you have to watch what you say? No, I just watch what I think,” Brother Dave.
• Courtesy is contagious! Start an epidemic.
• It’s nice to be important, but more important to be nice.
• There’s no right way to do the wrong thing.
• The smallest good deed is better than the largest good intention.
• Patience! In time, grass becomes milk.
• “Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. Marines don’t have that problem,” Ronald Reagan.
• Success is getting what you want; happiness is wanting what you get.
• The first five days after the weekend are the hardest. ❖
