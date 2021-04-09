Back in 2917, there was a Women’s March in Washington, D.C., and other places. The women — and ultimately men, too — supposedly gathered to march for equal rights. It stuck many of us as absurd.

Farm and ranch women march for equality every day. Speaking for myself, I’ve ‘marched’ to the calving barn at 2 a.m. to check on calving cows. If that isn’t equality, I don’t know what is.

As it is, I have all I need and most of what I want, as does my husband. When he is thinking about making a machinery purchase he always consults me, I say sure, that’s fine, and he does what the finances allow. I don’t see inequality.

Really when you think of how good American women have it, I am appalled and embarrassed for those who made such spectacles of themselves. Marching, demonstrating, speaking their minds — all of that is their right — but it surely does make me wonder why they think being crude, vulgar and vile helps their cause. Maybe they have the presumption that if they talk and act like obnoxious boys in the locker room, others will pay more attention. And they may, but not the kind of attention these loudmouth, uncouth women want.

The country women I know range from those who work full-time in town, shuffle kids around and still have time to ‘ride along’ and open the gates. (Farm and ranch women will get this.) Some of these women work full-time at home, actually running the ranch, often because the husband has the off-the-farm job. Or they may work side by side with their husbands. None of them are less than equal. Others, like me, are more traditional farm wives yet that takes nothing away. We are integral and important parts in the success of the farm/ranch enterprise. The way I see my job is to support the family and the farm by doing the domestic side of things. That includes preparing meals that are usually served in my kitchen, and on occasion taken to the field, depending upon the work being done. I’m also on duty to run for parts, with the necessary John Deere dealerships being 120 miles from home, it’s a time-consuming process. A courtesy stop to pick up a few groceries is often part of those drives.

American women can vote, drive vehicles, go out in public unaccompanied by a man, dress as we want, have bank accounts and credit cards, seek employment outside the home or work in the home. We volunteer our hearts out and help others. We can learn to shoot and carry a gun if we want. We worship or not as we choose. If we have any sense of responsibility about our bodies, we make the choices before a child is conceived, not after.

The bratty women in D.C. who marched did not represent me, nor my fellow farm and ranch wives.

Peggy writes from the family farm in southwestern South Dakota. Her internet latchstring is out at thankafarmer4food@yahoo.com .