“There are no atheists in foxholes,” is a phrase we’ve all heard. It’s just saying that when things are really tough, people pray even if they don’t think they believe. I wish I had the answer though to why some of the people in the foxholes die and others don’t. It’s a question we’ll ask when we get to heaven. Federal laws in this country have attempted to disallow students the right to pray in schools, unless they meet strict criteria, such as prayers have to be student-led, teachers cannot lead them. Somehow, I would bet that a great many students do pray in school, though perhaps silently, especially when taking a difficult test.

Most of us have seen prayers answered though sometimes the answer is no or wait, it’s not time for your answer yet. I’ve seen a woman who had an aneurism and laid on her kitchen floor for hours; after being rescued, she totally recovered over a few months. There was a young gal who broke her neck and was in a Stryker frame in the hospital for weeks. Eventually she was okay though she did have certain stipulations, such as she could no longer ride a roller coaster. A young lad from our church who was extremely ill, got over his affliction and lives a perfectly normal life. Each of these people were covered in prayers from all over the world. When you believe, you understand. If you don’t, God still yearns to hear from you, no matter your circumstances. This story may help readers understand.

A man from Texas decided to write a book about churches around the country. He started by flying to San Francisco and worked his way east from there.

Going to a very large church, he began taking photographs and making notes. He spotted a golden telephone on the vestibule wall and was intrigued by a sign which read: “$10,000 a minute.”

Seeking out the pastor he asked about the phone and the sign. The pastor answered that this golden phone is, in fact, a direct line to Heaven and if he pays the fee, he can talk directly to God.

The man thanked the pastor and continued on his way. As he continued to visit churches in Seattle, Salt Lake, Denver, Chicago, Milwaukee, and around the United States, he found more phones, with the same sign, and the same answer from each pastor.

Finally, he arrived in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Upon entering a church, behold, he saw the usual golden telephone. But this time, the sign read “Calls: 25 cents.”

Fascinated, he asked to talk to the pastor. “Reverend, I have been in cities all across the country and in each church I have found this golden telephone and have been told it is a direct line to Heaven and that I could talk to God, but, in the other churches the cost was $10,000 a minute. Your sign reads 25 cents a call. Why?”

The pastor, smiling benignly, replied, “Son, you’re in South Dakota now, and it’s a local call.” ❖