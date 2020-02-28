The bias is showing

Politics seems to be a dirty business. Now the Democrats are eating their own, which is what happens during every primary season, no matter the party. Once a nominee is selected, the candidates all kiss and make up. Yet it is the media that is so wrongly influential in what continues.

Although most newspapers claim to be unbiased you can certainly tell their proclivities by reading their headlines; the problem is too many people only read those headlines and take them at face value and form their opinions.

I was struck by the headline of an AP article that recently appeared in the Rapid City (South Dakota) Journal. I believe the headline must have come with the article and it was just pasted in. It read, “Trump storms out of meeting.” That paints a vivid picture, however if the reader bothers to read the story where it says “President Donald Trump abruptly stalked out of a White House meeting,” a reader can already see the rhetoric was dialed back. Further down it says, that after Trump entered a meeting, “Trump turned and left the three-minute meeting.” Notice the further one goes into the article, the less stringent his actions become. Simply put, the AP realizes that few anti-Trump people will read far enough to downgrade his actions and will tout their headline, giving it credence. That is what AP wants them to believe and it is what anti-Trump individuals want to think. It’s a good match for them.

But I like unbiased work. The headline could just as easily said, “Trump left meeting” or even “Trump abruptly left meeting.” Those would be accurate and without malice, which is not something the AP would project when it involves a Republican, the brunt of the current media’s ire.

“Pullquote.”

An individual can pick out an AP story without even looking at the byline, due to its slant. Last week, the Rapid City Journal ran this piece, also from the Associated Press. The headline read, “Trump pledges water for wealthy Calif. Farmers.” If you took the time to read the article you would understand that there is an intricate water system of dams, pipes and canals, which takes care of the runoff from rain and snow melt. The federal government and the state paid to build the system. It was designed so water can be brought to the Fresno area of the Central Valley Farm Hub — where much of Americans’ food is grown. That means it is food for any of us in this region, especially during the winter when most of us can’t grow our own. In other words, it is personal to each of us.

The words “wealthy farmers” is the misleading phrase in this headline. Nowhere else besides the headline is wealth or even money mentioned. That is a sad commentary on the media. Often the writers don’t care what the article actually says they just put their spin on the headline. It is done with the knowledge that many people only read headlines — and believe them. ❖