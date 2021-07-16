The big divide

Asked if she would support voter ID requirements, Vice-President Kamala Harris replied last week: “I don’t think that we should underestimate what that could mean. Because in some people’s mind, that means well, you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t… there’s no Kinkos, there’s no OfficeMax near them.”

Kamala, Kamala, Kamala, because of people like you we have the Electoral College. This would be an even sadder state of affairs if you and your elitist comrades got your way and took that modicum of rights for “flyover states” away from us.

I’m a farm wife who lives 60 miles from an office supply store that makes copies. But guess what? In my home office I have a printer, copier, scanner and I know how to use it. I don’t have to go to a store to have copies made. Apparently, you and your ilk would be surprised at our level of sophistication. How sad for you.

We, who live on the land and who are the first and best “environmentalists,“ do not need nor appreciate your snooty attitudes. We, who live where people still use (indoor) bathrooms instead of pooping on the sidewalk in a city, do not care that you want to live in such filth. It’s your choice. Where we live, we hold our law enforcement in high regard and we are smart enough to realize that if we break the law, we will be held accountable. You don’t even know what that means.

You are the type of person I’ve come across too often in public settings — narrow minded, nasty, and uneducated about the rest of the country. While serving on a tourism committee for the Journey Museum in Rapid City, S.D., it was common for liberal attendees to take potshots at the Republican president, in the middle of meetings. First off, an opinion on that had no place in the gathering and was not even apropos. In fact, it was out of line. Conservatives are smart enough and polite enough to keep our mouths shut in the same sort of surrounding. We know it is simply unnecessary, yet I’ve run into this frequently from liberals. It had nothing to do with the topic of the meeting, though for some reason the remarks were made.

When I attended the National Society of Newspaper Columnists convention in Hartford, Conn., five years ago, I was asked, seriously, if we have internet in South Dakota. That is how out of touch you and your types are. Yes, we live in houses with real floor coverings that are not dirt, we have indoor toilets, and running water piped right into the house.

What we don’t have out here are people burning buildings and murdering others daily. We are just a bunch of farmers and ranchers whose lives, for the most part, haven’t changed over the past two years. We work hard, grow food, and mind our own business.

You should try it, Kamala.