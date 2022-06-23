Things to ponder

As I read, I find sayings that mean something to me and I save the ones that are inspiring or make me contemplate the message. Perhaps readers will also find some in this collection that will encourage or bring laughter and find some truths.

Sit with the winners; the conversation is different.

If you want to know who controls you, look at who you are not allowed to criticize. Voltaire

Creativity is better than crude. Brad Stine

Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. Martin Luther King Jr.

Don’t assume that quiet is weak and loud is strong.

Be who you needed when you were younger.

Life is short. Make sure you spend as much time as possible arguing politics online with strangers.

Always believe that something marvelous is going to happen.

Motivation is what gets you started; habit is what keeps you going.

You want to inspire others; you want someone to look at you and say, because of you, I never gave up.

Everything in your life is a choice that you have made; if you want a different result, make a different choice.

Grieving is like having broken ribs; on the outside you look fine, but with every breath, it hurts.

When I am asked if my cup is half full or half empty, my only response is I am thankful I have a cup.

Never trust a person who doesn’t like cows.

The only people who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those who are living a lie. Keep speaking the truth.

The best way to get things done is to begin.

The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention. Kahlil Gibran

Surround yourself with people who pray for you behind your back.

First simple rule in life, it you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never have it.

Right now, is the oldest you’ve ever been and the youngest you will ever be. Live your life. Don’t wait.

A writer is someone for whom writing is more difficult than it is for other people. Thomas Mann

Be the girl who tells another girl there is room for one more.

A simple but life changing realization — I can do hard things.

Love people out loud.

I may look fine, but deep down I don’t remember any of my passwords.

Hospitality: treating someone like they belong before they belong.

Let me pour you a tall glass of get over it, and a straw so you can suck it up.

Ordinary people have big TVs; extraordinary people have big libraries.

Good things take time.