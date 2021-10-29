Think about it

Why are people so busy? Are our priorities just so different than they used to be? You would think with all of the “time-saving” devices we have available, we could somehow gain a little more time to spend with our friends and families. Instead, it seems that busyness breeds busyness.

How long has it been since you wrote a personal letter — not an email or business correspondence? I would encourage you before this week is out to write a letter to someone whom you have not contacted recently, but would like to do so, “when I have the time.”

Take the time, even if you have to do it in stages. It might take you 15 minutes, tops, to give your message. Get it into the stamped envelope and mail it. You will feel a sense of accomplishment and you may receive a letter in return

One reason email is so popular is the messages can be just one line if desired. When we think of writing a letter, we imagine a lengthy communication. That is why we buy greeting cards. We can use someone else’s words, sign our names, and are done with it. To get past the excuses, use smaller sheets of paper or note cards. It’s not nearly so daunting to try to fill up a small space.

Is there someone you have been thinking of calling? Do it! Life is too short to procrastinate about talking to or seeing friends. How many times have you said, “I’d like to see my friends more often, but….?”

I had the privilege of reading parts of a diary of a pioneer resident, Laura Gamet, who lived on WG Flat, the local name for the part of western South Dakota where I live. It was called WG Flat when it was open range and the name has stuck. The ranch woman and her friends had time to visit, write letters, and socialize. They baked all their bread every week in wood stoves, and sometimes made a dozen or more pies after fixing the family’s breakfast and before making the family’s lunch. It was just what they did. They darned socks, made all their clothes, and did so many things that we can’t comprehend, yet they seemed to “have” more time for what is truly important — people. The woman’s birthdays always brought at least 75 cards in the mail and she listed each one and the sender. Some of the cards were from neighbors; some were from far away. Each one was a treasure. She kept the list in her journal (written in a large ledger book) for Christmas where she again listed each small gift and what she gave in return. Handkerchiefs were quite the popular gift item and practical, too, for the time.

Now it seems we don’t even have time to phone, let alone visit in person. If she had the time for friends, shouldn’t we try a little harder to make time for ours?

