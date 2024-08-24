Price controls won’t lower inflation

Recently Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would enact a federal ban on price gouging on food if she were elected president of the United States. That has led many people to assume that price controls are in our future.

Harris supporters will argue that price controls are not what she means but she hasn’t answered any questions about it from the press or her constituents so all we can do is speculate. Nor does she define what price gouging is or how she will determine who is guilty of price gouging.

Others wonder why, if the Biden Administration believes that price gouging is such a pervasive issue and if it’s fixed it would lower inflation why haven’t done it as they have been in control of the government since shortly after Biden became president.

The price of food and other goods did initially rise after the pandemic when supply chains were disrupted. But once the supply chains were back to normal Harris and President Biden passed the Inflation Reduction Act, after being warned by many economists that it would lead to inflation, and lo and behold it did.

Anyone who has spent any time shopping will tell you food isn’t the only item that has increased in price. But Harris has decided to focus on food prices because she believes it will garner votes for her. Just like the plan to give people money to buy homes. Unfortunately, that does nothing to lower the price of homes. Just like paying for students’ college will do nothing to lower the cost of an education. And the Democrats plan to keep landlords from increasing rents will just lead to fewer people building apartments and rental properties. Who is going to build or invest in an apartment building if they have no control over what they can charge for rent?

The problem in farm country is that even though farmers and ranchers have no control over the prices they receive for their products, chances are they will take the brunt of the punishment if it comes to a war between grocery manufacturers and sellers and the federal government.

In an Aug. 17 article in FeedStuffs, Jonathan Coppess from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign said, “Of course, companies are very good at driving the impacts down the supply chain and so it is possible that where the farmer sees little of the food dollar, they might see more of the impact from this. “How much more is a difficult question to untangle without more details.”

This is why groups like the National Chicken Council and the Meat Institute have come out as opposed to price controls.

“Chicken prices are largely affected by supply and demand, by major input costs like corn, soybeans, energy, packaging, transportation, and by fiscal policy and burdensome government regulations. Not price gouging,” Kushner says. “It’s time for this administration to stop using the meat and poultry industry as a scapegoat and a distraction for the root causes of inflation and the significant challenges facing our economy,” said National Chicken Council interim president Gary Kushner.

If Harris were smart, she would realize that one simple way to drive down prices is to lower the price of energy. When energy prices go up it impacts every person, business and industry in the U.S.

I’m no economist but I believe if you lower the price of energy then you can start to get inflation under control.