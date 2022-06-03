Protecting agriculture starts with you

I’m willing to bet that within the first 10 minutes of turning on the news or scrolling through social media you are unwelcomed with the annoyance of politics. With media constantly blaring, we rarely find peace from social noise. While we may get fed up with the political ambiance, it heeds an important warning: our livelihoods as American agriculturalists is always one election away from complete catastrophe.

While policy stances are important when choosing your candidate, we must also look for the individual who is in touch with our pursuit of advancing agriculture. We can simply look at billionaire and 2020 presidential hopeful turned drop-out, Michael Bloomberg, to know who we should avoid as ag stakeholders. Bloomberg doesn’t hesitate to show ignorance stating he “could teach anybody to be a farmer” further implying that trades such as farming don’t require analytical skills.

These types of comments and out-of-touch elitism are common in the ruling class. Considering vast expanses of the U.S., especially the Midwest, rely on agriculture to support local communities (Over 46 Million Americans!), these comments are worrisome. So how do we fix the blatant disrespect from some elected officials? Elect individuals with a passion for agriculture.

Don’t just vote, VOLUNTEER! Volunteer for candidates with agricultural backgrounds, who will defend agriculture with grit, and who will get their hands dirty, both working cattle and fighting for your rights as a producer. Contact the candidate’s office and ask how you can volunteer, not tomorrow, today. As Nebraska senator and cattle rancher, Deb Fischer says, “It’s a long time until the next election, but it starts now. And if you truly want to see things change in the direction that our country is headed, you have to stay involved. You cannot quit now.”

Chapman, who grew up in Hillrose, Colo., is a graduate student, Oklahoma State University, masters of agriculture – agricultural leadership. He currently serves in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Washington, D.C. All opinions are his own and do not reflect the U.S. Air Force or Department of Defense.